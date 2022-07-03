Canada Day long weekend to end with plenty of sunshine in London

While Canada Day weather was unsettled throughout the region, Londoners will be treated to idyllic weather to wrap up the long weekend.

According to Environment Canada, the forecast for Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds, and a high of 27C, feeling like 29 with the humidity. Winds will be sustained at 20km/h.

The UV index will reach 9, or very high, around 1 p.m., so make sure to slather on the sunscreen or stay out of the sun during this period of the day.

Overnight Sunday, London will see increasingly cloudy skies and a low of 17C.

Looking ahead to the beginning of the workweek, the day will start off sunny, before tapering off to a mix of sun and cloud around noon. The high will reach 31C, feeling like 34C with the humidity.

According to Environment Canada, the UV will peak at 10, or very high.

London will see cloudy skies overnight Monday, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 19C.

Tuesday will see drearier weather, with the high only reaching 24C and a 60 per cent chance of showers, with the overnight forecast then calling for cloudy periods and a low of 16C.

The rest of the week will feature a mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures ranging between 25C and 28C.

According to Environment Canada, the average temperature in London for this time of year is 25.7C.