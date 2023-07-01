Canada Day festivities underway in London

Get on your red and white and get ready to celebrate all things Canadian as there are several festive events taking place in the city Saturday to mark Canada’s 156th birthday.

Check out the list below of things going on in London this Canada Day.

Jocelyn Pedwell,6, (right) and Glenn Pedwell take part in the Belmont, Ont. Canada Day Parade on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

Night Market and Canada Day London – Dundas Place and Talbot Street

The festivities kicked off Friday and will continue Saturday celebrating Canada Day with entertainment from local artists, street performers, music and plenty of fun activities. Various food trucks, booths and artisans will be featured and there is a Kids Zone with shows, face painting and a bouncy castle.

Fanshawe Pioneer Village - 1424 Clarke Road

The pioneer village is offering free admission for Canada Day Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can take a step back in time and enjoy heritage, music and traditional dance.

Canada Day at the Museum – Museum London

Museum London is hosting a free event Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. filled with fun activities and an opportunity to learn. Events include a drop-in draw-a-thon, temporary tattoos, exhibition tours, family friendly short films and much more.

Free recreation activities - City of London

The city will be offering free recreation swim, ice skating, badminton, aquafit, family open gym, arts, lane swim and more drop-in sessions on Saturday, July 1.

East London Optimist Canada Day - East Lions Community Centre, St Thomas

After a four year break, Canada Day in East London is back Saturday with a free event filled with family fun. Some events include arts and crafts, free swim, face painting, and food trucks and music

Canada Day firework – Harris Park

The City of London will light up the sky Saturday night with a fireworks display at Harris Park. The fireworks will kick off at 10 p.m.

Hudson Stewart, 4, participating in the Belmont, Ont. Canada Day Parade on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)