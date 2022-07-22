'Camp Fit' gives local women hands on firefighting training
'Camp Fit' gives local women hands on firefighting training
The London Fire Department is offering a one week training program for local women to get hands-on training within the fire department.
This week 20 girls between the ages of 15 and 19 participated in 'Camp Fit' training.
“The idea is to expose them to all different areas in the fire service, whether it’s a fire prevention officer, public educator and fire fighter skills,” said Jennifer Delaney, the platoon training instructor.
“It feels amazing seeing other girls like me,” said Maeve Adams who is training this week. “I thought ‘Camp Fit’ would be the best way to expose myself to this type of work.”
Throughout the week the women participating are able to build upon their skills all while gaining the experience of what it’s like to work for a fire department.
