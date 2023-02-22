Calls for more cops on beach as violence grows in Grand Bend

CTV News London has learned the push to return a full-scale OPP detachment to Grand Bend, Ont. has been discussed at the highest levels of Queens Park and police administration.

Doug Cook, the mayor of Lambton Shores, confirms he met with the solicitor-general and the commissioner of the OPP last month.

“The OPP commissioner was very responsive, and I think that’s what they're looking for now. They want to do something for a detachment in Grand Bend,” Cook stated.

The push to reopen a full detachment in Grand Bend comes in the wake of rising violence, including a homicide last spring.

Grand Bend is currently covered by extra officers on overtime during the summer months.

In a recent address to Warwick Township Council, the detachment commander for Lambton County OPP expressed his concerns.

Doug Cook, the Mayor of Lambton Shores. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

In each of the past five years, inspector Chris Avery said there has been a 10 per cent increase in policing calls to the Grand Bend Ipperwash beaches.

He said part of the jump can be attributed to more people coming from the GTA.

While most are welcome, Avery added some visitors are posing concerns.

“So if we have rival street gangs coming, they’ll be walking down one side of the street, and the other group will be coming from the other side. That can be a cause of some conflict and violence,” said Avery.

Yet, a councillor for Grand Bend is not so sure.

“News to me,” said Glen Baillie when asked about gangs.

Still, Baillie, who does not yet support the return of a full-scale detachment, acknowledged policing needs in Grand Bend are changing.

Baillie added, “This is pretty much a normal community until you get over 30 degrees, then you need more [police] that keep us all safe.”

Glen Baillie, a Grand Bend Councilor of Lambton Shores. (Sean Irvine/CTV London)

The creation of a new summertime detachment may benefit both police and the municipality.

Currently, the extra officers brought in are paid for by Lambton Shores’ taxpayers.

“We paid about $225,000 in policing costs last year through our budget. That’s a big number for our small community,” Cook confirmed.

If Avery's efforts are any indication, the road to a full-scale detachment could be a long one.

“I have repeatedly asked for a summer detachment and that has not been granted to me,” Avery told Warwick Township Council.

Cook remains hopeful a Grand Bend summer detachment could be a reality by 2024. He said, if approved, officers’ numbers would “triple.”