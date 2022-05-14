Trio charged in alleged homicide in Grand Bend

Three people have been charged in connection with an alleged homicide in Grand Bend.

Police responded to an assault in a parking lot on Huron Street, Friday evening.

The victim, 27-year-old Zacharey Hartman of Exeter was pronounced dead in hospital.

An 18-year-old male and 22-year-old male, both from Stratford have been charged with second degree murder.

A 21-year-old from West Perth has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

All three suspects remain in custody pending a bail hearing.