Buses cancelled, winter weather travel advisory in effect
A freezing rain warning for the region has come down, a winter weather travel advisory is still in effect for London and surrounding counties.
Several school bus cancellations are in effect for the region. Sharp Bus Lines, Voyago, Langs, Elgie and First Student all have route cancellations.
In Huron-Perth, all rural buses are cancelled with most in-town buses still running. St. Michael Catholic Secondary School in Stratford and St. Anne's Catholic Secondary School in Clinton are closed due to the weather, all other schools remain open for those who can get there safely.
In Bruce County, all buses are cancelled in Teeswater, Lucknow and Ripley with Sacred Heart in Teeswater, Hillcrest Central, Lucknow Central and Ripley-Huron Community schools are all closed. Potential hazards include locally heavy snowfall with total accumulations of 5 to 10 cm and reduced visibility.
The snowfall is forecast to begin early Tuesday morning and will continue throughout the day, being heavy at times, before tapering off to periods of light snow Tuesday evening.
Included in the advisory are London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Huron-Perth, Elgin County and Oxford-Brant.
Environment Canada is warning the public that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow, and that motorists should be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions.
Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast
Tuesday: Snow. Snow mixed with ice pellets early this morning. Risk of freezing rain early this morning. Snow and ice pellet amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 6 this morning.
Tuesday Night: Periods of light snow mixed with drizzle. Risk of freezing drizzle this evening. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low zero.
Wednesday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning. Periods of rain or drizzle beginning near noon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning and developing late in the afternoon. High plus 4.
Thursday: Cloudy with 60 pe rcent chance of showers. High 9.
Friday: Cloudy. High 6.
Saturday: Cloudy. High plus 2.
Sunday: Cloudy. High zero.
Jagmeet Singh convenes NDP caucus in 'target' Edmonton
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has convened his MPs to meet in 'target' Edmonton over the next few days to plot out their strategy for the return to Parliament. The federal New Democrats have descended on Alberta for a three-day caucus meeting, with electoral growth and policy goals top of mind.
21 soldiers are killed in the deadliest single attack on Israeli forces since the war in Gaza began
Twenty-one soldiers were killed in the Gaza Strip in the deadliest attack on Israel's forces since the Oct. 7 Hamas raid that triggered the war, the military said Tuesday, a major setback that could add to mounting calls for a ceasefire.
Canadian actor Ryan Gosling nominated for best supporting actor
Canadian actor Ryan Gosling has received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for his role in Barbie. He'll be up against Sterling K. Brown, Robert de Niro, Robert Downey Jr., and Mark Ruffalo.
Feds to launch Canada-U. S. engagement strategy as presidential election looms
The federal government will launch a new effort to promote Canada's interests in the United States as the spectre of another Trump presidency looms.
3 dead, 4 in critical condition after helicopter crashes north of Terrace, B.C.
Three people died after a helicopter crashed in northwestern B.C. on Monday afternoon, a heli-skiing company confirmed. Four others are in hospital in critical condition.
'Now that's a fish!' Quebec fishermen reel in 109-pound Atlantic halibut
Just days after the start of ice fishing season, Mathieu Aubin caught a 109-pound Atlantic halibut in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region.
Sentencing hearing resumes for Veltman, guilty in London attack on Muslim family
Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk on June 6, 2021.
Suspect in killing of 8 people in suburban Chicago has fatally shot himself in Texas, police say
A man suspected of shooting and killing eight people in suburban Chicago fatally shot himself after a confrontation with law enforcement officials in Texas, police said.
Japanese carmaker that faked safety tests sees long wait to reopen factories
A Japanese automaker that cheated on safety tests for decades said Monday it doesn't expect to resume shipping cars any time soon.
Kitchener
-
Up to 10 cm of snow possible in Waterloo-Wellington Tuesday
A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other Southern Ontario communities.
-
Documentary filmmakers think The Human Fly could be in southwestern Ontario
A worldwide search is underway for a mystery stuntman and the hunt has narrowed in on southwestern Ontario.
-
Transport truck lands in frozen swamp off of Hwy. 401 near Guelph Line
A transport truck jumped a snowbank off of Hwy. 401, travelled 100 metres, hit a tree, and landed in a frozen swamp, according to police.
Windsor
-
Buses cancelled, freezing rain warning in effect
According to Environment Canada, freezing rain will transition to rain or snow near midday and then eventually periods of rain or drizzle this evening.
-
'Senseless act': Friends and coworkers mourn loss of homicide victim
One man is dead and another person in custody while police maintain two crime scenes in Belle River and LaSalle.
-
Barrie
-
Innisfil man faces serious charges after totalling his car on Highway 400
A collision had Highway 400 down to a single lane north of Mapleview Drive Tuesday morning.
-
7 Ford F-150s stolen in central Ontario in one busy night
Four more F-150s were driven away from driveways in both Orangeville and Mono early Monday morning.
-
Human remains found in Adjala-Tosorontio believed to be missing Alliston man
An Alliston man who mysteriously disappeared over a week ago is believed to be dead after provincial police discovered a body over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
This northeastern Ontario fishing spot made Top 10 in Canada
Out of all the amazing spots across Canada, two from Ontario made the 2024 Top 10 list for fishing destinations in Canada – including one right here in the northeast.
-
One person killed in snowmobile crash in northern Ont.
A 20-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene of a snowmobile crash Sunday afternoon on trail L 123 in Opasatika Township.
-
OPP stop northern Ont. driver twice for speeding within an hour -- the second time for stunt driving
The second time definitely wasn’t the charm for a driver in West Nipissing caught speeding twice on the same day late last week.
Ottawa
-
Relief from the cold in Ottawa as temperatures warm up to -2C
Ottawa residents will get a break from the cold weather over the next couple of days.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Rideau Canal Skateway's return a boon to local businesses
Tens of thousands of skaters flocked to the ice on the opening day of the Rideau Canal Skateway this year, giving many local businesses a boost.
-
Here's how many vehicles were stolen in Ottawa in 2023
The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) says car thefts is still an issue in the capital, after more than 1,800 vehicles were stolen last year.
Toronto
-
Winter weather travel advisory in Southern Ontario. Here's when snow will start
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for parts of the GTHA today with heavy snowfall beginning this morning.
-
Toronto man 'threatened' police would revoke his licence in parking ticket scam
Toronto police are warning motorists of a scam involving fraudulent texts asking drivers to settle overdue parking tickets.
-
Canada's first standalone Pret A Manger just opened in Toronto
Pret A Manger's first standalone Canadian restaurant is opening today.
Montreal
-
Millions of dollars of STM funding withheld by ARTM
Uncovered documents show a bitter dispute over money was brewing between the STM and the ARTM last spring.
-
-
Third FAE-affiliated union accepts agreement in principle
A third union affiliated with the FAE has accepted the agreement in principle reached over the holidays with the Quebec government.
Atlantic
-
Large fire destroys multiple businesses, apartments in Grand-Bouctouche, N.B.
A large fire has destroyed a building that housed several businesses and apartment units in New Brunswick’s Kent County.
-
Saint John reinstates city councilors Killen and Harris after a code of conduct investigation
Saint John, N.B., city councilors Joanna Killen and Brent Harris have been reinstated following a code of conduct complaint investigation, according to a news release from the City of Saint John.
-
Security a concern as new shelter opens in Halifax
Some are concerned about security at a new Halifax shelter.
Winnipeg
-
Victim of deadly attack in The Pas says action is needed to deal with rising violence
The survivor of a deadly random attack in The Pas said he was stabbed over a box of diapers – a violent encounter that he said shows the need for more support in his community.
-
Manitoba still waiting for more details as federal government implements international student cap
A federal cap on international students coming to study in Canada is stirring up mixed reactions.
-
As the Hubble Telescope's life nears an end, a new telescope could soon be ready out of Winnipeg
The Hubble Space Telescope has been in orbit for more than 30 years and now Manitoba researchers are working to develop a replacement.
Calgary
-
Calgary council to discuss residential tax rebate
Calgary city council is taking a look at providing some relief for homeowners who are facing a big jump on their tax bills this year.
-
Serious crash makes Highway 3 impassable near Coleman, Alta.
A major crash near the Alberta and B.C. boundary has shut down traffic on Highway 3.
-
Miranda Lambert to play at 2024 Calgary Stampede
The Calgary Stampede's concert lineup is starting to fill up with another big name coming to the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.
Edmonton
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: 'Warmest' day in weeks for Edmonton and it's just the start
Temperatures are set to hit single digits in Edmonton today. That'll be the first time we're above -10 C in about two weeks.
-
Vancouver
-
-
Business community and BC United call for government to step in to end transit strike
Hours into a transit strike impacting about 300,000 daily commuters in the Lower Mainland, pressure is already mounting on the province to step in.
-
Union to plan further 'escalation' after Metro Vancouver transit service resumes Wednesday
The union representing 180 transit supervisors in Metro Vancouver says it will plan further ‘escalation’ when its 48-hour work stoppage ends early Wednesday.