Bus carrying adults collides with transport truck on 401

All lanes of Highway 401 near Wonderland Road have reopened after a school bus carrying adults to work collided with a transport truck.

Middlesex OPP tell CTV news while multiple injuries were reported, none were deemed to be life threatening.

Westbound lanes will remain closed for the next hour or so while Heavy Rescue is on scene removing vehicles.

Police are also dealing with several other collisions but say they don’t have an exact number yet because reports keep coming in.

Road conditions are reported as icy and slippery — officers are suggesting people stay home and if you must be on the roads, to slow down.

The freezing rain and high winds have also caused bus cancellations and some school closures across the region.

A notice posted to the transportation services website states all school-purpose vehicles serving Thames Valley District School Board and London District Catholic School Board are cancelled for the entire day.

In Huron Perth, there are several school closures including St. Annes Catholic Secondary School in Clinton, St. Michael Catholic Secondary School in Stratford, Howick Central Public School and Our Lady of Mounty Carmel School.

