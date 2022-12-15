Bus cancellations and school closures across the region

The freezing rain and high winds have caused bus cancellations and some school closures across the region.

A notice posted to the transportation services website states all school-purpose vehicles serving Thames Valley District School Board and London District Catholic School Board are cancelled for the entire day.

In Huron Perth, there are several school closures including St. Annes Catholic Secondary School in Clinton, St. Michael Catholic Secondary School in Stratford, Howick Central Public School and Our Lady of Mounty Carmel School.

London area cancellations

Huron-Perth cancellations

Emergency services are also reporting slick conditions across the region with London fire responding to a crash on Highway 401 westbound just west of the Highway 402 turnoff.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while westbound traffic is closed.

OPP are also warning of multiple collisions on Highway 401 between Highway 8 in Dutton and Highbury avenue sout in London. Elgin OPP are asking all drivers to avoid the area.