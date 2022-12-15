Bus cancellations and school closures across the region
The freezing rain and high winds have caused bus cancellations and some school closures across the region.
A notice posted to the transportation services website states all school-purpose vehicles serving Thames Valley District School Board and London District Catholic School Board are cancelled for the entire day.
In Huron Perth, there are several school closures including St. Annes Catholic Secondary School in Clinton, St. Michael Catholic Secondary School in Stratford, Howick Central Public School and Our Lady of Mounty Carmel School.
Emergency services are also reporting slick conditions across the region with London fire responding to a crash on Highway 401 westbound just west of the Highway 402 turnoff.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area while westbound traffic is closed.
OPP are also warning of multiple collisions on Highway 401 between Highway 8 in Dutton and Highbury avenue sout in London. Elgin OPP are asking all drivers to avoid the area.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Canada is not broken': Trudeau goes hard at Poilievre in speech to Liberals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went hard after his Conservative rival in a speech to Liberals on Wednesday night, taking aim directly at Pierre Poilievre's declaration that Canada 'is broken.'
Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarify comment about First Nations
Premier Danielle Smith says she is sorry if anyone misinterpreted her remarks this week to conclude she was equating Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.
Escaped inmate guilty of first-degree murder in 2019 killing of Vancouver Island man
Roughly 24 hours after receiving its instructions, a jury found James Lee Busch guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of a man in his Vancouver Island home in July 2019.
Ukrainian refugee, 7, dies in hit-and-run; Montreal-area man charged
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Maria Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
Half of Canadian employees plan to change their jobs in 2023: survey
Despite economic uncertainty and high inflation rates, a recently released survey by a business consulting firm Robert Half suggests as many as half of Canadians plan to change their jobs in the coming year.
Dazzling galactic diamonds shine in new Webb telescope image
The James Webb Space Telescope has captured a unique perspective of the universe, including never-before-seen galaxies that glitter like diamonds in the cosmos.
How big of a home can you get for $300K? Here's what's on the market
The national average price of a home in Canada is approximately $645,000, a figure that may be out of reach for many prospective homebuyers. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties currently on the market for about half that price.
5 things to know for Thursday, December 15, 2022
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau goes hard at Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre during a speech to Liberal Party members, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith apologizes for comments about First Nations, and a survey finds half of Canadians plan to switch jobs in 2023. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show,' dead at 40
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the amiable DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' and dancer who rose to fame on 'So You Think You Can Dance,' has died, according to information from the Los Angeles County Coroner.
