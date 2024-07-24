Bruce Power hopes to increase capacity by 73 per cent with Bruce C development

New nuclear reactors could soon be on the way to Bruce County. Bruce Power is holding an information session next week to let the public know about their plans to construct as many as five new nuclear reactors along the shores of Lake Huron.

The proposed Bruce C project was announced a year ago by then Energy Minister Todd Smith. The province and Bruce Power are interested in adding 4,800 MW of new nuclear production to the current 6,550 MW available through eight reactors north of Kincardine.

Hundreds more jobs could be added to the already large workforce of 4,200 as part of the Bruce C project, which likely wouldn’t even start producing electricity for more than a decade.

However, pre-planning is underway, which is what Bruce Power will be discussing during their virtual information session on Bruce C on July 29 at 7 p.m.

Bruce Power is in the midst of a 13 year, $13 billion project to refurbish six of their eight nuclear reactors.

The Saugeen Ojibway Nation, on whose territory the Bruce Power plant sits, said they would not approve of the Bruce C expansion until there is a concrete plan on how to deal with mounting warehouses full of nuclear waste.