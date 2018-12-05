

Scott Miller, CTV London





The massive Bruce Peninsula National Park near Tobermory just got bigger, with 3,272 acres of forest and coastline being recently added to the park.

The purchase of the Driftwood Cove property cost $24.4 million. $22.5 million came from the federal government and $1.9 million from the Bruce Trail Conservancy.

The land acquisition means the national park is now 90 per cent complete.

The land was “conditionally” purchased in July, with the final sale going through on November 30th.

The newly purchased land adds 6.5 km of Georgian Bay shoreline and 8 km of Bruce Trail to the park.