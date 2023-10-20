'Bringing that voice back for the voiceless': Manitoba woman brings campaign seeking respect for her mother to London, Ont.
Pledges and promises aren't enough, it's action that matters. That was the message from a young Manitoba woman determined to honour her mother.
Cambria Harris delivered that message Friday morning at an event designed to highlight the London Abused Women’s Centre’s (LAWC) upcoming 14th Annual Shine the Light on Women Abuse campaign.
Harris told a gathering at the LAWC headquarters that she wants her mother, and others, to be given respect and a sense of justice, "A serial killer currently sits in protected custody, while my mother lays in a landfill."
Winnipeg police believe Morgan Harris is one of four victims of alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki and there's also evidence to indicate her body, and the body of at least one other woman, was disposed of in a private landfill north of the city.
"To be at the London Abused Women's Centre as not only a survivor of domestic abuse but as an advocate for my mother is a great honour for me," Harris told CTV News.
Cambria Harris has taken part in protests demanding that search for remains be undertaken at the Prairie Green Landfill.
Morgan Harris is believed to be one of the victims of an accused serial killer. The London Abused Women's Centre revived its silent witness program, honouring Harris on Oct. 20, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
"It's about bringing that voice back for the voiceless,” she stressed. “For the women who no longer have a say in the living world."
Both the Winnipeg Police Service and the former provincial Progressive Conservative government had declined to support a search. It was viewed by women's advocates as a troubling example of how women, and more specifically Indigenous women, are not being valued.
"We need to be spending the time to search the landfills and paying attention, especially as we work toward reconciliation," said Jenn Dunn, LAWC executive director.
Elyssa Rose is the executive director of the Strathroy-based Women's Rural Resource Centre, and is a member of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation.
"Every woman deserves to be seen, and heard, and honoured, and brought home,” Rose told the gathering at LAWC. “Families and loved ones deserve closure so they can continue to heal.”
“Indigenous women, my sisters, have been murdered and are still going missing,” Rose said. “Indigenous women are approximately 3.5 times more likely to experience some form of spousal violence than non-Indigenous women. Indigenous women make up 1.2 per cent of Ontario’s population, yet 6 per cent of female homicide victims.”
The London Abused Women's Centre revived its silent witness program, honouring Morgan Harris on Oct. 20, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
The Federal Government has committed $500,000 for a landfill-search feasibility study.
Recently elected Manitoba premier Wab Kinew is the first provincial leader to be of First Nation’s descent, and has advocated for the landfill search.
As part of Friday’s event, LAWC revived the practice of honouring a silent witness, a woman who has lost her life as the result of male violence.
A life-size, red-silhouette image of Morgan Harris was revealed, with a plaque telling her story.
The Shine the Light on Woman Abuse campaign formally kicks off at 5:30pm on Nov. 1 in Victoria Park. At that time, they will light a tree covered entirely in purple lights.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Avoid non-essential travel to these Caribbean islands due to natural disaster risk: Canadian officials
Friday morning the Canadian government issued a non-essential travel advisory to portions of the Caribbean due to risk of natural disaster.
Toronto residents fear for their safety after alleged car thieves captured on video breaking into home to steal key fob
A number of residents in a midtown Toronto neighbourhood are sounding the alarm about what they described as a brazen and terrifying trend that has seen their homes being broken into by suspects with one objective in mind: stealing key fobs so they can take their vehicles.
By law, Sask. youth under 16 now need parental consent before changing pronouns at school
Saskatchewan has passed a bill requiring parental consent if a youth under the age of 16 wants to be referred by a different pronoun or name at school.
33 MPs sign letter urging Canada to push for Israel-Hamas ceasefire, Gaza humanitarian corridor
More than 30 members of Parliament are calling on Canada to support an immediate ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas that has left thousands dead in two weeks.
U.S., U.K. officials 'concerned' with India's move to reduce Canadian diplomatic staff
The U.S. and U.K. governments are calling on the Indian government to rescind its push to reduce the presence of Canadian diplomats in its country and “uphold” its obligations under international law.
White moose mama, baby captured on video in northern Ontario
A Timmins couple was out hunting partridge in the bush on Friday the 13th when they came across a rare sight, a 'spirit moose' and its calf.
Farmer rescued after being trapped in well north of Edmonton for nearly 8 hours
A farmer north of Edmonton considers himself lucky to have survived this harvest season. That's no joke about poor weather conditions and long hours in the combine.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates: Hamas frees 2 American hostages, even as Israel airstrikes continue in southern Gaza
Israel says Hamas has freed two American hostages who had been held in Gaza since militants rampaged through southern Israel Oct. 7. The hostage release Friday came even as Israeli airstrikes continued to hit southern Gaza, an area swelled by civilians who fled there from the north on Israeli instructions.
India rejects Canada's accusation that it violated international norms in their diplomatic spat
The Indian government on Friday rejected any notion that it had violated international law in asking Canada to recall diplomats so that both governments have roughly the same number stationed in each country.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Juan Mendoza sentenced after 2019 double-fatal crash in downtown Kitchener
Juan Mendoza, the man found guilty of impaired driving in a fiery 2019 crash that caused the death of his wife and another woman, was sentenced on Friday afternoon.
-
Unions representing nurses at two local hospitals say their work isn't recognized by employers
Two unions representing nurses at local hospitals are weighing in on ongoing wage disputes resulting in what they say are overdue raises and roster cuts.
-
Owner of cat shot seven times by pellet gun speaks out
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a Simcoe family found their cat seriously injured from being shot with a pellet gun.
Windsor
-
Knives detected by new system at Windsor Regional Hospital
Weapons detectors were installed in the emergency rooms at both Windsor Regional Hospital campuses Thursday and they've already discovered some items that are not welcome at the hospital.
-
City Hall advises against new panhandling bylaw, instead offers alternate strategies to address poverty in Windsor
After much debate over whether the city should crack down on panhandling, city staff has come back with a report against a new panhandling bylaw.
-
Unsolved 1940s plane crash subject of ElderCollege course
On Oct. 30, 1941 an American Airlines aircraft called the Flagship Erie fell from the skies in southwestern Ontario, crashing into a farmer’s field near the town of Lawrence Station.
Barrie
-
Homicide investigation underway after woman's remains found in Newmarket
Police in York Region are investigating a suspicious death after an unidentified woman's remains were found in a wooded area.
-
Reward offered for information in suspicious disappearance and death of Ont. senior
A reward is being offered as investigators continue to seek answers in the suspicious death of a Caledon man whose body was found nearly six months after his disappearance five years ago.
-
Ford government injects $25M into Simcoe County hospital amid growing patient demand
Ontario Premier Doug Ford made a visit to Simcoe County on Friday to announce a $25 million funding injection for Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital amid increasing patient demand.
Northern Ontario
-
One person killed in Temiskaming Shores crash
An early morning collision in Temiskaming Shores has claimed the life of one person.
-
Two charged with first-degree murder in northwestern Ont. homicide
A 17-year-old and 20-year-old from a remote First Nation in northwestern Ontario have been charged with first-degree murder following a suspicious death in the community last month.
-
Hunter fined $8K for killing moose, allowing it to spoil in northern Ont.
A southern Ontario man who shot two cow moose during a hunt last year and left one to spoil has been fined $8,000.
Ottawa
-
417 CLOSURE
417 CLOSURE Drivers deal with lengthy delays as Percy Street bridge replacement snarls traffic
The Queensway is closed eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe Street and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson Avenue until 6 a.m. Tuesday for construction.
-
Overdose deaths in Renfrew County double last year's total
Renfrew County Paramedics and Renfrew County Public Health say they are concerned over a dramatic spike in overdoses and drug-related deaths.
-
More than 2 dozen faith leaders in Ottawa sign joint statement condemning hate
Faith leaders from Ottawa's Jewish, Muslim and Christian communities have issued a joint statement condemning hatred in all its forms as tensions from the Israel-Hamas war echo across the world.
Toronto
-
Cop shot at hammer-wielding man but missed, striking civilian vehicle on busy GTA highway instead: SIU
A Peel police officer who fired his gun in an attempt to subdue a hammer-wielding man but instead struck a civilian vehicle on a busy highway in Mississauga last summer has been cleared by the province’s police watchdog.
-
Union calls for resignation of Markham Library CEO over removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays
The union representing 6,000 municipal and library workers in York Region is calling for the chief executive officer of the Markham Public Library to step down following the brief removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays from its branches.
-
Teen dies days after being struck by car running from police at Canada’s Wonderland: SIU
A teenager has died nearly one week after being struck by a driver while running from police at Canada’s Wonderland.
Montreal
-
Montreal police report 36 hate crimes and incidents since beginning of Israel-Hamas war
While protests held in Montreal since the Israel-Hamas war broke out have been largely peaceful, tensions are still high and have led to 36 hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents, according to Montreal police.
-
Appeal court orders new trial for former senior Montreal politician Zampino
Quebec's Court of Appeal has ordered the former chair of Montreal city council's executive committee to stand trial on corruption charges.
-
Emergency homeless shelter to move from Chinatown to Verdun
An emergency homeless shelter will open in Montreal's Verdun borough this winter to take on those displaced by the closure of a busy facility in Chinatown.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area school goes into lockdown after fight
Bedford, N.S., school went into lockdown after a fight on Thursday.
-
Three dead after two-vehicle crash near Miramichi, N.B.
Three people died following a two-vehicle collision just north of Miramichi on Thursday.
-
New Brunswick premier blames federal Liberals for affordability crisis
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says federal policy is to blame for the cost of living crisis and any provincial measures to address the situation would only be "Band-Aids" on a much bigger problem.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba NDP replaces most of Crown corporation board in first act of business
Two days after being sworn-in, Manitoba's NDP government has replaced most board members at the provincial Crown corporation that provides vehicle insurance.
-
'Recreational drug use is not safe': Recovering addict speaks out against safe consumption site
A Winnipeg father who lost his son to drugs - and is a recovering addict himself - is speaking out against the idea of a safe consumption site in Manitoba.
-
'I don't want the Jets to leave': The low attendance at recent Winnipeg Jets games
The Winnipeg Jets are feeling the heat of a home ice disadvantage.
Calgary
-
Part of Highway 1 closed due to fatal motor vehicle collision
Brooks RCMP are on scene at a fatal collision on Highway 1 that happened early Friday evening.
-
AHS upping COVID-19 vaccine supply after reports of shortages
After receiving reports of COVID-19 vaccine shortages in pharmacies across the province, Alberta announced Friday that it was bumping up its vaccine distribution
-
Wrestling under the stars returns to Kensington Saturday night
Wrestling under the stars is returning to Kensington this Saturday night.
Edmonton
-
Police searching for 2 men they say abducted woman, prompting Amber Alert
A blind, non-verbal woman who was abducted Thursday night is safe and unharmed, but police were still searching Friday for two men accused of stealing the vehicle she was in.
-
'The whole family is devastated,' aunt of west Edmonton homicide victim says
A woman who was killed in west Edmonton last week is being remembered as a loving mother and sister.
-
Grande Prairie educational assistant charged with sexual assault, exploitation of youth
An educational assistant who lives in Grande Prairie has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.
Vancouver
-
Cop kicked and berated homeless man outside Vancouver business, complaint alleges
A police officer "repeatedly kicked" a homeless man who was trying to sleep outside a business in Vancouver's Oakridge neighbourhood last month, according to a complaint filed with the city's police board.
-
Staff at 2 B.C. care homes stop working for 1 day as contract negotiations escalate to job action
After years of working without a contract, staff at two B.C. long-term care homes walked off the job for several hours on Friday, demanding a fair deal from their employer.
-
B.C. and Washington state to collaborate on flood-risk and salmon habitat initiative
The British Columbia government says it has finalized an agreement with Washington state and several First Nations to work together on flood-risk mitigation and salmon habitat restoration for the Nooksack and Sumas watersheds on the Canada-U. S. border.