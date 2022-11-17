Board appointments emphasize council’s looming challenges

A lengthy committee meeting by members of London’s new city council selected their choices to sit on numerous agencies, boards and commissions.

Council members and citizen representatives were selected for more than 35 committees — the choices will be finalized next week.

Some of the selections suggest council is seeking experienced individuals to continue in their current roles.

Susan Toth, a lawyer and the most recent chair of the London Police Services Board, was selected to return as a citizen appointment for another term.

A re-appointment would see her serve until November 2026.

Joining her on the seven-member police board that will soon be tasked with hiring of a new chief and deputy chief, are Mayor Josh Morgan, two-term Ward 8 Coun. Steve Lehman and new Ward 4 Coun. Susan Stevenson.

Meanwhile, with cases of respiratory illnesses climbing, some new political faces around the council horseshoe will plunge into the regional public health file.

Ward 11 Coun. Skylar Franke and Ward 3 Coun. Peter Cuddy were chosen by colleagues for London’s two council seats on the Middlesex-London Health Unit Board.

To provide some continuity, London’s vacant citizen seat on the regional health board was recommended to be filled by Matthew Reid, a lawyer and member of the most recent health board.