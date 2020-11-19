LONDON, ONT. -- Black Lives Matter London has taken to social media to post a survey to collect race based data from the London community.

The data that is collected will provide insight into systems such as healthcare, arts, education, employment and law enforcement. And will help support initiatives that provide a clear and direct plan of action in support of Black and Indigenous communities, people of colour communities as well as the community at large.

“Race based data specific to London Ontario is necessary for several reasons. We have illuminated centuries of systemic racism and oppression on all fronts as we’ve seen data brought forth by the Ontario Human Rights Commission and more. As racism is a public health crisis here in London, the data provided by this survey will serve local organizations and others with the fuel to drive specific change.” Says Alexandra Kane, lead activist

The survey will be open for 2 weeks, from Thursday Nov. 19 - Dec. 3, 2020 in an online format. Link to take the survey can be found here