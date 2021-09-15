'Big Bruce' named Ontario's greatest roadside attraction
What has two horns, two eyes, two bulging nostrils and four cloven feet? “Big Bruce,” of course, Ontario’s Greatest Roadside Attraction.
“He took on some heavy weights. You start taking on the Wawa Goose and the Sudbury Nickel, you know you’re in the big leagues,” says Arran-Elderslie Deputy Mayor, Mark Davis.
“Big Bruce” beat out 16 other competitors to recently be named Ontario’s Greatest Roadside Attraction. A feather in the cap for the big bull, that’s stood out front of Arran-Elderslie headquarters in Chesley since 1980.
“He’s the perfect attraction for us, and now all of Ontario knows,” says Arran-Elderslie Mayor, Steve Hammell.
“Big Bruce” was discovered by Mark Davis’ father, Harvey, in the mid 70’s, during a trip to Wisconsin. Davis wanted the local cattlemen’s association to buy the 15 foot tall fibreglass bull, as a promotional tool for the 1976 International Plowing Match, to take place near Walkerton. At first, they balked at the $3,000 asking price.
“I can remember one day at breakfast, after a meeting, Dad said to me, I don’t think they’re going to go for it, but I’m going to just buy it myself,” says the younger Davis.
The cattlemen’s association bent and bought “Big Bruce” and Harvey Davis pulled him around Ontario to promote the plowing match. When Davis passed in 1980, “Big Bruce” was put on permanent display here in Chesley, in honour of the man who brought him to the region.
“The family is super pleased, but it’s great for Bruce County, Arran-Elderslie and the region,” says Davis.
Locals are hoping a provincial spotlight, though fleeting, might bring a few more people to town, to check out Ontario’s Greatest Roadside Attraction.
“It’s very common to see families stop here and take pictures. We expect even more people to do that, this fall and into next summer,” says Mayor Hammell.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
With gains across the country, the PPC could be a 'potential spoiler' in the election: Nanos
Since the start of the federal election, the People's Party of Canada has seen its support steadily increase across the country, leading pollster Nik Nanos to suggest that it could become a spoiler for the other parties.
Mounting pressure on Alberta premier as doctors and experts call for his resignation
The calls from doctors and political experts for the premier to step down are growing louder following Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw's admission that lifting pandemic restrictions for the summer was a mistake.
TRUTH TRACKER | Could the Conservatives' tax credit help create more child-care spaces?
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s says his proposed child care tax credit would inject more money into the system, prompting the creation of sorely needed child care spaces across the country. But experts say his claims focus on the demand side of the equation, with unclear effects on supply.
Federal Election 2021: 27 ridings to watch and why they're important
CTVNews.ca has compiled profiles of 27 of the more compelling races in what could be a nail-biter of a federal election on Sept. 20. There are some that garner notable interest because of the implications they may have for the region, the broader momentum a party is picking up, or because of the big names on the ballot.
Two federal NDP candidates resign after antisemitic social media posts spark backlash
Jagmeet Singh says antisemitic comments by two of his party's candidates who resigned were "completely wrong" as the NDP leader made a push to win sought-after Ontario ridings.
UPDATED | Despite past letdowns, we're 'not your dad's Conservative party,' O'Toole pitches to new voters
Back on the road with five days left to pitch his party to Canadians as the best placed to govern, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole took a new tack on Wednesday, appealing directly to voters who may not have considered voting Conservative before.
Where Canadians can travel abroad during COVID-19
While the Government of Canada is still advising against all non-essential travel, there is a growing list of countries accepting Canadian travellers.
OPINION | Pamela Palmater: Do federal platforms address needs of women in Canada's economic recovery?
The three main parties – Liberal, Conservative and NDP – have all made the same promise to create one million jobs. What we didn’t hear is how each party plans to specifically target jobs for women who were disproportionately impacted during the pandemic, Mi'kmaw lawyer Pamela Palmater writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Homicide team now investigating Langley, B.C., teacher's disappearance
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now involved in the case of missing Langley, B.C., teacher Naomi Onotera, authorities revealed Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region reports one COVID-19 death, 27 new cases
The Region of Waterloo reported one COVID-19-related death and 27 new cases on Wednesday as hospitalizations declined.
-
'This will reduce voter turnout': Students frustrated by loss of on-campus voting program
Elections Canada has scrapped its Vote on Campus program for the upcoming federal election, leaving some students hesitating about heading out to the polls.
-
Cambridge restaurant pleads guilty to charges under Ontario's Liquor Licence Act in fatal crash
St. Louis Bar and Grill has pleaded guilty to two charges under the Ontario Liquor Licence Act in connection to a fatal crash in 2019.
Windsor
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School, entire school community dismissed
St. Joseph’s Catholic High School will be closed until further notice as of Wednesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak declared by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
-
'We want freedom': Hundreds take part in Bernier rally in Chatham
Hundreds of People’s Party of Canada (PPC) supporters called for “freedom” at a rally held by party leader Maxine Bernier in Chatham-Kent.
-
Candidate profiles: Windsor West
As Election Day in Canada approaches, there are a few tight races to watch in Windsor-Essex.
Barrie
-
COVID-19 cases hit 'plateau' in Simcoe Muskoka, 30 new infections reported
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports a jump in COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with 30 new infections, up from 18 on Tuesday.
-
Barrie ranked third most expensive Canadian city to rent housing
The City of Barrie remains in the top three most expensive Canadian cities to rent housing.
-
Orillia man accused of breaking into business, stealing medications
Police arrested a man accused of smashing in the front door of a business and taking prescription medications in Orillia.
Northern Ontario
-
Several Manitoulin Secondary students injured; teen charged with assault, weapons offences
Several students at Manitoulin Second School were injured Tuesday afternoon and a 16-year-old is facing charges, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesda
-
Sudbury police searching for attempted murder suspect
Greater Sudbury Police are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted for attempted murder.
-
Greater Sudbury makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for city staff
Greater Sudbury has released its COVID-19 vaccination policy for employees.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators hoping for sold out home opener despite current public health limits
Puck drop is in less than a month and after 18 months away, fans are ready to be back at the Canadian Tire Centre.
-
COVID-19 outbreaks declared in two Ottawa schools so far
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two COVID-19 outbreaks in local schools so far this school year.
-
Kingston customer returns rented movie nine years late and incurs $2,700 in late fees
A video rental store in Kingston had a movie returned nine years late racking up more than $2,700 in late fees, which were waived because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toronto
-
'I could not believe what happened,' cop who shot fellow officer tells court
A Niagara police officer who shot a fellow cop during an altercation nearly three years ago told his colleague's assault trial that he found their interaction so implausible he feared nobody would believe what happened.
-
Ontario reports just under 600 new COVID-19 cases, seven-day average drops slightly
Ontario health officials are reporting just under 600 new cases of COVID-19 for the second straight day.
-
North York school evacuated following bomb threat
A school in North York has been evacuated and all students have been dismissed for the day after a bomb threat was called in Wednesday morning.
Montreal
-
The vaccine passport grace period is now over in Quebec
The grace period for presenting a proof of vaccination in certain non-essential places such as bars and restaurants is now over in Quebec.
-
Quebec reports 785 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise by 20
Quebec reported Wednesday that 785 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the province, and one more person has died due to the disease.
-
EMSB president says CAQ motion on Bill 96 criticism is an 'attack' on Quebec anglophones
"This is another example of an attack on us, the school board, and the English-speaking community," Joe Ortana said at a virtual news conference on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
'We have a solution to the pandemic' Higgs tells unvaccinated; N.B. reports 63 new cases to set single-day high
As New Brunswick reported a one-day high of 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the province announced that it will require proof of vaccination starting next week to encourage more people to get vaccinated.
-
Nova Scotia reports six cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, active cases drop to 159
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 20 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 159.
-
New Brunswick report on youth suicide points to shortage of mental health specialists
A new report on youth suicide prevention and mental health services in New Brunswick calls for the appointment of a minister for children and youth.
Winnipeg
-
Immunocompromised people in Manitoba, those looking to travel can get third COVID-19 vaccine dose
Manitobans with certain conditions that leave them immunocompromised will be able to receive a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, along with those who are looking to travel.
-
2 deaths, 49 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba Wednesday
Manitoba health officials identified 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with two deaths.
-
Winnipeg police lay more than 100 charges after seizing $1.5M in drugs
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service have laid more than 100 charges following a drug and firearms investigation that resulted in the seizure of more than $1.5 million in illicit drugs and numerous firearms.
Calgary
-
Alberta expected to announce additional restaurant restrictions following emergency cabinet meeting
Jason Kenney's government is expected to announce new restrictions for Alberta restaurants that don't require proof of vaccination, according to a source familiar with the plans.
-
'Luck is certainly part of it': 1913 Alberta licence plate pulled from banks of the Bow River in Calgary
It's not unusual to find an old licence plate in a riverbed. But finding one that is 108 years old, and in near pristine condition, doesn't happen every day.
-
Calgarians help Afghan refugees resettle
Calgary has become one of the main landing spots for Afghan refugees in Canada,and one Calgary non-profit agency in particular is especially well-suited to helping produce as soft a landing as is possible for thousands of traumatized people.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 1,609 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths
There are 18,421 active cases and 877 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 218 ICU admissions.
-
Alberta expected to announce additional restaurant restrictions following emergency cabinet meeting
Jason Kenney's government is expected to announce new restrictions for Alberta restaurants that don't require proof of vaccination, according to a source familiar with the plans.
-
'Heartbreaking': Edmonton-area NICU nurse frustrated after 7-year-old son contracts COVID-19 at school
While sitting in a staff meeting at an Edmonton-area hospital, a NICU nurse received confirmation her son tested positive for COVID-19.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver Island adds 66 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Health officials identified 66 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday as the number of active cases in the region remains above 600.
-
Trio of endangered orcas pregnant along B.C. coast: U.S. researchers
The southern resident killer whale population has shrunk to just 74 individuals – but it seems despite challenges, the orcas haven't had trouble finding a mate.
-
Climate change cited as reason to deny injunction extension over logging in B.C.
A lawyer representing a man opposed to the extension of an injunction against ongoing protests over old-growth logging says the B.C. Supreme Court should keep in mind public concerns over climate change when considering the application from Teal Cedar Products Ltd.