BEHIND THE SCENES: Julie Atchison

You see her on TV and across CTV News London’s social media platforms — but we wanted to give you a behind the scenes look at what our Meteorologist Julie Atchison does in a day.

In her words, Julie says, “I have done almost every job in the newsroom, from running scripts to editing stories, shooting, writing, producing, story telling, news writing and even hosting an election broadcast.”

Julie says she loves that her career still challengers her on a daily basis, adding, “It is always changing and I am always learning. I get to try new things and I love that after all these years, I still get excited to go to work.”