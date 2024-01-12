Be honest, do you stop at these stop signs?

London, Ont. drivers aren’t treating all stop signs with the same respect.

While some drivers stop, the vast majority are ignoring two sets of stop signs installed on the extension of Roxburgh Road leading to the new Costco in south London.

Coun. Elizabeth Peloza worries it’s a dangerous mix of responses to the stop signs.

“You don’t know if someone around you is going to be hitting their brakes, slowing down, or maintaining their speed,” Peloza explained. “It really is a vehicle accident waiting to happen.”

On Tuesday, Peloza raised her concerns with the Planning and Environment Committee while they considered a request by Toronto-based development firm PenEquity to permit light industrial uses on the west side of the property.

City staff explained that the stop signs were included in the development’s design after many conversations about traffic management between PenEquity, the city, and Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation.

The intent was to calm traffic along the four-lane road that connects Wellington Road to Dingman Drive.

Eventually, the two stops will have cross streets when the future shopping district is built out.

The extension of Roxburgh Road is a private road and will not be assumed by the city, further complicating enforcement of the stop signs.

Leger Xavier, president of PenEquity, told CTV News, “We’ll bring in the right people, to the extent that we need to do something. I’m sure the city, as a partner in community safety, will be supportive of any interim or temporary measure that we put in place.”