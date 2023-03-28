BB pellets found outside man's home, two people charged

Two people have been arrested as part of a weapons investigation involving a replica firearm in London.

Just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, a man was in his home on Admiral Drive when he heard something hitting his window — he went outside and saw a number of BB pellets.

According to police, the man heard people run from the area so he got in his vehicle to try and follow them.

After finding the alleged suspects, the homeowner got out of his vehicle and was then surrounded by a number of people, including the accused.

Police say he was struck with the pellet gun that one suspect was in possession of and was then assaulted, sustaining minor injuries.

The suspects fled from the area and police were notified. Officers say the suspects were known to the victim so descriptions were provided.

An 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were charged jointly with assault with a weapon.

Under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the adult will not be named, as doing so could potentially identify the youth involved in the matter.