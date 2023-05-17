Bayfield, Ont. restaurant leading Bayfield’s plastic-free push

Jeff Ball, owner of Copenhagen’s in Bayfield, sits down with Ray Letheren and Renee Sandelowsky of Blue Bayfield in Bayfield, Ont. on May 10, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Jeff Ball, owner of Copenhagen’s in Bayfield, sits down with Ray Letheren and Renee Sandelowsky of Blue Bayfield in Bayfield, Ont. on May 10, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver