'Availability of vaccine is plentiful': Summers says no appointments necessary for COVID vaccine clinics

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is now accepting walk-ins at all of its COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

“Availability of vaccine is plentiful. There are very few lineups very few waits, be it at our mobile clinics or at our mass vaccination sites opportunities to get vaccinated are plentiful,” said Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Alex Summers during Monday's media briefing.

Aanyone eligible can receive a first, second or booster dose at the Western Fair District Agriplex, Caradoc Community Centre, Earl Nichols Arena, or any Community Hub COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, without an appointment.

“All of our mass vaccination sites effective today [Monday] are taking walk-ins, Pfizer and Moderna are available to people of all ages in those settings. And so I encourage everyone to come out and get vaccinated, you can still make an appointment and I'm encouraging you to do so. But if that's a challenge for you, a walk-in appointment is certainly available to you as well," Summers added.

Advance appointments can still be made through the health unit's booking website.

Summers also notes that the community hub COVID-19 vaccine clinics and schools kicked off Monday and will be rolling out over the next few weeks.

“More than 83 per cent of London and Middlesex County residents over the age of five have received at least two doses of vaccine, but we know there are others who aren’t yet fully protected. So we’re doing our best to make it easy for those folks to get their vaccine as soon as they are eligible, whether it’s a first, second, or booster dose,” said Summers.

The numbers surrounding children are disappointing for the health unit, as 96.5 per cent of kids 12 to 17-years-old have received a first dose of vaccine, only 56.1 per cent of those between five and 12 have received a single dose.

“One of our key goals is to have more parents make the choice to have their youngsters under the age of 12 get vaccinated. It simply is the best way to protect anyone from COVID-19," he added.

For a full schedule of clinics in the area click here.