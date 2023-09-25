London

    • Attempted murder charge laid after man stabbed by stranger in east London, Ont.

    (Source: London Police Service) (Source: London Police Service)

    A London man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly stabbed a stranger in the city’s east end over the weekend.

    According to the London Police Service, on Sunday at approximately 2 p.m., a man was in a parking lot in the area of Rectory and Hamilton streets when an unknown male approached him from behind and stabbed him.

    The victim entered a nearby convenience store for assistance where police were then contacted.

    Police said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries during the attack and was transported to hospital by paramedics.

    The suspect was located a short distance away and was placed under arrest, at which time a knife and a quantity of drugs were seized.

    As a result of the investigation, a 36-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

    • Attempt to commit murder
    • Possession of a schedule I substance

    The accused remains in custody and is expected to appear in London court on Monday in relation to the charges. 

    London Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News