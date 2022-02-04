Attempted murder charge laid after investigation: LPS

Police are investigating in the area of Beaverbrook Avenue and Whetherfield Street in west London, Ont. on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (Jennifer Basa / CTV News) Police are investigating in the area of Beaverbrook Avenue and Whetherfield Street in west London, Ont. on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (Jennifer Basa / CTV News)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver