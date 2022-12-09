Atlohsa launches Indigenous-led winter response for homelessness

Wiigiwaaminaan shelter located next to Parkwood Institute. (Source: Moses Odida) Wiigiwaaminaan shelter located next to Parkwood Institute. (Source: Moses Odida)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver