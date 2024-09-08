Arrests made in Sarnia break and enter investigation

Sarnia police officers have arrested two suspects after a break and enter investigation.

Around 5 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a commercial business on Vidal Street South.

Officers said they contained the property and found a man in a pickup truck near a hole in the perimeter fence. They added the man claimed to be an employee, but was not able to provide enough proof.

Police then found a second man hiding in the bed of the pickup truck with bolt cutters. The Sarnia police arrested both of the men.

The K9 unit cleared the rest of the property and no further suspects were located.

A 28-year-old man of Sarnia and a 23-year-old man of Sarnia are both facing charges related to break and enter.