Arrested twice in 24 hours, London man facing charges

    A London man is facing charges after being arrested twice in 24 hours.

    Around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, police were called to a restaurant in the 400 block of Wellington Road near Base Line Road after a person saw a man on the roof holding a brick.

    Officers were able to arrest the man nearby after police said he damaged the restaurant and also smashed glass of a nearby vehicle.

    Just two hours later, a witness reported a person climbing onto a telescopic boom lift and driving it through a construction site.

    When police arrived, they saw the same person they had just arrested a couple of hours earlier.

    A 26-year-old London man is charged with mischief under $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

    He is scheduled for court on Thursday.

