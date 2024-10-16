Arrested twice in 24 hours, London man facing charges
A London man is facing charges after being arrested twice in 24 hours.
Around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, police were called to a restaurant in the 400 block of Wellington Road near Base Line Road after a person saw a man on the roof holding a brick.
Officers were able to arrest the man nearby after police said he damaged the restaurant and also smashed glass of a nearby vehicle.
Just two hours later, a witness reported a person climbing onto a telescopic boom lift and driving it through a construction site.
When police arrived, they saw the same person they had just arrested a couple of hours earlier.
A 26-year-old London man is charged with mischief under $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a vehicle.
He is scheduled for court on Thursday.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says he has list of Conservatives vulnerable to, or engaged in foreign interference
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has refused to get the security clearance necessary to be briefed on a list of people in his party involved in, or vulnerable to, foreign interference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a federal commission of inquiry Wednesday.
Billions of litres of Canadian milk were discarded in the last 12 years. A new study says it has a massive impact
Researchers say billions of litres of discarded Canadian milk has a massive financial, environmental and nutritional impact.
Next Canada Child Benefit payment is this week: What families need to know
The next payment for the Canada Child Benefit is set to land in bank accounts this Friday, according to the Canada Revenue Agency
Canada vowed to clamp down on auto thefts. How is it doing?
Canada’s border guards have seized more than 1,900 stolen cars so far this year at railyards and ports, which is over a hundred more than in 2023.
DND confirms unexploded bombs from Second World War buried in popular Ottawa hiking area
The Department of National Defence confirms unexploded bombs from the Second World War lie buried inside the Mer Bleue Bog, a popular hiking and skiing area in Ottawa’s east end.
Prosecutors seek 8 years for Dutch woman accused of keeping Yazidi slaves in Syria
Prosecutors in the Netherlands on Wednesday asked judges to convict a Dutch woman for joining Islamic State in Syria and keeping two Yazidi women as slaves and sentence her to eight years in prison.
Russian man rescued after 67 days adrift in chilly Sea of Okhotsk describes his ordeal
A Russian man rescued after 67 days adrift in a small inflatable boat in the Sea of Okhotsk described Wednesday how he survived by battling shivering cold and drinking rain water.
Canada needs to learn from the COVID-19 pandemic: just-released report
An expert panel of doctors and researchers say Canada needs to learn from the COVID-19 pandemic and take action before the next health emergency strikes.
WATCH LIVE PM Justin Trudeau testifies at foreign interference inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is testifying today, for the second time, as part of the federal inquiry into foreign interference.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.