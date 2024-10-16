Arrested twice in 24 hours, London man facing charges

A London man is facing charges after being arrested twice in 24 hours.

Around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, police were called to a restaurant in the 400 block of Wellington Road near Base Line Road after a person saw a man on the roof holding a brick.

Officers were able to arrest the man nearby after police said he damaged the restaurant and also smashed glass of a nearby vehicle.

Just two hours later, a witness reported a person climbing onto a telescopic boom lift and driving it through a construction site.

When police arrived, they saw the same person they had just arrested a couple of hours earlier.

A 26-year-old London man is charged with mischief under $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

He is scheduled for court on Thursday.