Annual '20 Minute Makeover' takes place across the city ahead of Earth Day

Ahead of Earth Day this Monday, April 22, the annual 20 Minute Makeover took place Friday.

"We want to give back to the community, we're part of the community here, so we want to come back out and make sure everybody is enjoying their time, cleaning up around the city and just beautifying London,” said volunteer Cleveland Brownlee, district operations manager with Better Bin.

If you didn't get the chance to get involved Friday, Londoners can also participate in London Clean & Green’s community-wide clean up day Saturday.

"It's been a long-standing program, 29th year, it has grown from a small group of people to thousands of Londoners that take part and take pride in their area, where they live,” said Jay Stanford, the director of Climate Change, Environment and Waste Management with the City of London.

Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22, and was first held in 1970. It is now recognized globally.

Volunteer Carmela Ianni has been involved with the Clean and Green program since its inception and said she has noticed a positive change.

"Huge difference, specifically with graffiti. This is how we started off, it was graffiti and garbage clean up, litter, trash...big difference,” explained Ianni.

Ward 7 Coun. Corinne Rahman was on hand Friday, and said there is still more work to be done.

"It’s something this council is committed to, however, we also have to have the financial commitment, and that's something we worked on in the multi-year budget, but absolutely we could have done more,” explained Rahman.

The city is also holding it's third annual EarthFest this weekend, celebrating environmental action through music, art, activities, vendor booths, and green food and fun.