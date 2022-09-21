Animal rescue groups calling to halt international rescue dog ban

Golden Retriever Rescue in Istanbul said the ban would likely lead to the shelter surpassing capacity leaving dogs on the streets on Aug. 4, 2022 (Kraig Krause/ CTV News). Golden Retriever Rescue in Istanbul said the ban would likely lead to the shelter surpassing capacity leaving dogs on the streets on Aug. 4, 2022 (Kraig Krause/ CTV News).

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump sued by New York attorney general for fraud

Donald Trump was sued for fraud on Wednesday by New York state's attorney general, who for more than three years has been conducting a civil investigation into the former U.S. president's business practices, court records showed.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver