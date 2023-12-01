LONDON
London

    • All evidence in at the murder trial of Robert Charnock

    London Court House - January 16, 2023 London Court House - January 16, 2023

    Both the Crown and the defence have wrapped up their respective cases at the second degree murder trial of Robert Charnock in London.

    The 42-year-old Charnock was arrested and charged shortly after his one-time friend Kenneth Wallis died after suffering deep lacerations.

    During the trial, the court has heard that Charnock suffers from mental health issues.

    On Friday, Dr. Giovani Valadares De Armorim-Levin, a forensic psychiatrist and witness for the defence, told the court that she examined the accused.

    She testified that, “Based on the psychotic symptoms he provided...he (Charnock) is eligible for an NCR (Not Criminally Responsible) defence.”

    However, earlier in the week a witness for the Crown testified to the contrary.

    The court has heard that Charnock and Wallis had both consumed drugs and that at one point the accused suffered a cardiac arrest and blamed the 56-year-old victim for the incident.

    Both sides are expected to give written closing arguments and the trial has now been put over until Feb. 21 when a date will be selected for Justice Helen Rady to hand down her decision in the case. 

