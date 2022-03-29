Airbnb hosts warn councillors over-regulation will strip visitors to London of flexible accommodations

Dozens of hosts who rent short-term accommodations on websites like Airbnb and Vrbo told a city hall committee that one of the requirements in a proposed licensing by-law would destroy their livelihoods.

On Tuesday, the Community and Protective Services (CAPS) Committee held a public participation meeting to collect feedback a proposed set of regulations for the growing number of short term accommodations (STAs) that have sprung up in the city.

The proposed regulations include:

require host to obtain municipal STA license

host can only rent some or all of their principle residence

all dwelling types require a license and landlord permission

charge the municipal 4 per cent hotel tax

A proposal that licensed STAs be in the primary residence of the host concerned all of the delegates.

“Nobody is saying we don’t want to be regulated in some way, but regulation overreach would ruin a lot of people’s livelihoods,” says Airbnb host Adam Wayland.

City hall began to develop licensing rules prior to the pandemic after councillors expressed concern about rowdy parties taking place at some short term rentals.

Hosts told the committee that Airbnb has taken effective steps to prevent rentals being used for partying, and that concerns about noise, garbage and other nuisances at a small number of locations can be addressed through existing by-laws.

“Focussing on enforcement, I think is what’s important,” explains Wayland.

A recent review of related websites discovered approximately 650 STAs in London, 67 per cent offering the entire house or apartment.

After hearing from almost three dozen delegations, the CAPS Committee recommended civic administration incorporate the feedback into an upcoming draft by-law that will include options for council’s consideration.

The draft by-law will be the subject of another public meeting in May.