Air quality statement in effect, thunderstorms possible this afternoon
As wildfire smoke blankets Ontario and eastern U.S., causing hazardous air quality and hazy skies, smoke in the Forest City is expected to remain until at least Thursday night.
According to CTV News London’s Meteorologist Julie Atchison, a large area of low pressure over the Canadian Maritimes and a blocking ridge over central North America is allowing a steady flow of northerly air to usher in smoke from forest fires in Northern Ontario and Quebec.
Air quality and visibility will vary from county to county, and air quality conditions could change quickly throughout the day Thursday.
London has not received any rain in over more than two weeks, but Atchison said there is the chance of rain Sunday and Monday.
It has been extremely dry and rainfall is desperately needed, Atchison added.
A pattern shift will be underway this weekend, and winds will shift Saturday improving air quality in Ontario.
Environment Canada advises residents that wildfire smoke may cause negative health effects, and people with lung or heart disease, pregnant people, older adults, children and people who work outdoors are advised to take extra caution.
Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast
Thursday: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Widespread smoke. High 22 C. UV index 5 or moderate.
Thursday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Widespread smoke. Low 9 C.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 20 C.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24 C.
Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 19 C.
Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 20 C.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 22 C.
