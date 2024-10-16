After jury delays, Crown outlines case in Josue Silva shooting death

Five members of the jury selected for the murder trial of two people charged in connection with the shooting death of Josue Silva were replaced on Wednesday because they admitted they wouldn’t be able to fulfil their commitment to the 10-week trial.

Once new members were chosen Wednesday afternoon, the trial got underway with Justice Patricia Moore detailing the jury’s responsibility and Crown attorney Kristina Mildred outlining the case for the prosecution.

In her opening address, Mildred told the jury what was supposed to be a fun bush party off Pack Road on July 30, 2021 for more than 100 young people turned deadly in a matter of minutes.

She said, "It all started over a spilled drink and a verbal confrontation."

Mildred told the court that evidence will show it was at that point that the accused, Emily Altmann, 22, got very upset and angry and she called the co-accused, Carlos Guerra Guerra, 23, who drove across town and showed up with a bunch of friends.

Mildred said from some of those leaving the party, "You will hear their observation of masked men and weapons."

The Crown said some people were hiding in the bush but that, "Ultimately a physical altercation occurred...during this confrontation Josue Silva was shot in the abdomen at close range."

The 18-year-old Silva was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Both Altmann and Guerra Guerra have plead not guilty to second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.

So far, family members from both the victim and the accused are seated in the body of the courtroom for the proceedings which are expected to last 10 weeks.

Before wrapping up her opening address, Mildred told the court that the jury will be shown a number of text exchanges believed to be between the two co-accused after the shooting.

Mildred saif Guerra Guerra texted, "Tell everyone to keep their f-----g mouth shut, if he dies you already know what time it is."

It goes on to say, "If anyone in your group snitched you know what is going to happen to them."

Up to 200 witnesses could be called in the case with the first one expected to take the stand Thursday morning.