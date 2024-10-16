After jury delays, Crown outlines case in Josue Silva shooting death
Five members of the jury selected for the murder trial of two people charged in connection with the shooting death of Josue Silva were replaced on Wednesday because they admitted they wouldn’t be able to fulfil their commitment to the 10-week trial.
Once new members were chosen Wednesday afternoon, the trial got underway with Justice Patricia Moore detailing the jury’s responsibility and Crown attorney Kristina Mildred outlining the case for the prosecution.
In her opening address, Mildred told the jury what was supposed to be a fun bush party off Pack Road on July 30, 2021 for more than 100 young people turned deadly in a matter of minutes.
She said, "It all started over a spilled drink and a verbal confrontation."
Mildred told the court that evidence will show it was at that point that the accused, Emily Altmann, 22, got very upset and angry and she called the co-accused, Carlos Guerra Guerra, 23, who drove across town and showed up with a bunch of friends.
Mildred said from some of those leaving the party, "You will hear their observation of masked men and weapons."
The Crown said some people were hiding in the bush but that, "Ultimately a physical altercation occurred...during this confrontation Josue Silva was shot in the abdomen at close range."
The 18-year-old Silva was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Both Altmann and Guerra Guerra have plead not guilty to second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.
So far, family members from both the victim and the accused are seated in the body of the courtroom for the proceedings which are expected to last 10 weeks.
Before wrapping up her opening address, Mildred told the court that the jury will be shown a number of text exchanges believed to be between the two co-accused after the shooting.
Mildred saif Guerra Guerra texted, "Tell everyone to keep their f-----g mouth shut, if he dies you already know what time it is."
It goes on to say, "If anyone in your group snitched you know what is going to happen to them."
Up to 200 witnesses could be called in the case with the first one expected to take the stand Thursday morning.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES Ontario woman alleges sexual assault by junior hockey players; details what happened when she called police
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dies at 31 in Argentina hotel fall
Former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, was found dead after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, local officials said.
Group of Liberal MPs plan to verbally ask Trudeau to step down next week
Liberal MPs who have spent the last 10 days organizing to ask Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step aside from the leadership of the Liberal party plan to plead their case directly to him at next Wednesday's caucus.
W5 INVESTIGATES Ontario woman alleges sexual assault by junior hockey players; details what happened when she called police
The Ontario Provincial Police has acknowledged that one of its employees did not follow the organization's policy when an alleged victim of sexual assault called a local detachment earlier this year to report an incident involving eight former junior hockey players.
Investigators name person of interest in disappearance of Vancouver Island woman
Mounties have released startling new details about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago, and is believed to have met with foul play.
Harris' interview with Fox News is marked by testy exchanges over immigration and more
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris engaged in a combative first interview with Fox News on Wednesday, sparring on immigration policy and shifting policy positions while asserting that if elected, she would not represent a continuation of Joe Biden's presidency.
Canada Revenue Agency fires 330 employees over CERB claims during pandemic
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has terminated 330 employees for inappropriately receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the pandemic, giving its final update on an internal review.
'The risk is real': Book on Manitoba mushrooms suspected to be written by AI
A Manitoba professor is warning the public after a book on regional mushrooms that he suspects is AI-generated was delisted from Amazon.
'Immediately stop using': Health Canada warns against use of banned baby walkers
Health Canada released an advisory Wednesday warning that baby walkers available online may pose a risk of injury and reminding consumers the items are already banned in Canada.
Trudeau says he has list of Conservatives vulnerable to, or engaged in foreign interference
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has refused to get the security clearance necessary to be briefed on a list of people in his party who are involved in or vulnerable to foreign interference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a federal commission of inquiry Wednesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Northern Ontario
-
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES Ontario woman alleges sexual assault by junior hockey players; details what happened when she called police
-