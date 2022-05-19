Advanced polls now open, here's where to vote

Advance voting locations open today in Ontario as party leaders fan out across the province to pitch voters on their platforms.

Voting day is officially set for June 2 but people can start casting ballots early as of today.

The advance voting period will run until May 28, with venues open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click the links below for a full list of all the local advanced polling staitons:

London North Centre

London West

London Fanshawe

Elgin-Middlesex-London

Lambton-Kent-Middlesex

Oxford

Perth-Wellington

Huron-Bruce

— With files from The Canadian Press