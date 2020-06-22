LONDON, ONT. -- City Hall’s Civic Works Committee unanimously (6-0) recommended staff prepare a report on the creation of an ‘Active Transportation Manager’ position within the engineering department.

“We believe this ties into many of the things London is trying to do,” Peloza told the committee.

Councillor Elizabeth Peloza put forward the motion, explaining the new position would ensure that future road projects must balance the needs of all users: drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

The motion was seconded by Councillor Shawn Lewis.

“I am excited for it, and what can be done in our city for all the planning and projects coming forward,” added Peloza. “A focus on active transportation and making London accessible for all users.”

Peloza emphasizes that her motion would not increase staffing levels at city hall. Instead, she recommends redirecting funds previously earmarked for a new position under London’s ‘Smart Cities’ initiative.

A hiring freeze implemented at city hall to contain costs during the pandemic would likely delay filling the position until later this year.

Peloza tells CTV News that other cities including Kitchener and Cambridge have already hired active transportation managers.

Council will discuss the motion at its meeting June 29.