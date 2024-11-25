'Active investigation' underway in Windsor

LONDON
    Windsor police are on the scene of what's being called an, "active investigation."

    "Expect a sustained police presence in the area," read a post on social media.

    The investigation is in an area bound by Walker Road, Edna Stret, St. Luke Road and Richmond Street.

    No further details have been made available.

