Accused in death of Western University student released on bail
The London, Ont. man charged with manslaughter in the death of 18-year-old Gabriel Neil has been released on bail.
Aliyan Ahmed, 21, was released on a $10,000 surety from his parents following a bail hearing on Thursday.
Neil, a first-year student at Western University, died after allegedly being assaulted near campus.
The Barrie, Ont. teen was found seriously injured in the Western and Sarnia roads area around 2 a.m. Saturday and later died in hospital.
Justice of the Peace Robert Seneshen said Thursday, "Circumstances of this case break my heart, I'm not shy about saying that sort of thing."
Also speaking during the court proceedings, Ahmed's parents said they were heartbroken for their son, the victim and his family.
There is a ban on publication on evidence surrounding the case.
Neil's family issued a statement earlier this week thanking those who helped care for him and asking for privacy.
It read in part, "We are absolutely devastated by the loss of Gabe. He was a gentle and kind soul who made friends wherever he went. He was excited to be starting his first year of Kinesiology at Western and had aspirations of one day becoming a doctor."
- With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella
