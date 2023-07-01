'Above and Beyond': Delaware Speedway Safety crew saves driver's life

The quick work of the safety crew at Delaware Speedway is credited with saving the life of a driver Friday night.

After the OSCAAR Racing Knightworks Design Hot Rod Series race, second place finisher Steve McCaw was doing a cool-down lap when his car hit the inside wall at turn four.

After a reported medical episode, CPR was performed, and there are unconfirmed reports that he needed to be resuscitated multiple times.

“The Delaware Safety crew was immediately on scene along with St. Johns Ambulance and they went above and beyond,” says, Dave Graham, general manager of Delaware Speedway.

“I’m proud of the effort they put forth to save his life, and we are currently respecting the families’ privacy.”

The television broadcast crew told viewers that Fire, OPP and Middlesex-London EMS arrived on scene, and McCaw was transported to local hospital where he was reportedly conscious on the way to hospital where he was put in the ICU.

CTV News has not received an update on his condition.