A special wreath laying ceremony held at Vimy Ridge memorial in London, Ont.

As a tribute to Canadian soldiers, elementary schools students laid homemade wreaths at the Vimy Ridge Park Friday during sunset.

In keeping with the significance of the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, eleven elementary schools in east London took part in a wreath making and laying initiative.

“It's important that we pass on these acts of remembrance so that these young people understand the sacrifices that were made for us to have the wonderful country that we have today,” said Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis.

Wreath making kits were donated to the schools and students handcrafted the wreaths.

The wreaths will be shared with the royal Canadian legion to be displayed for veterans and legion members.

A number of dignitaries and veterans were on-hand for the special ceremony, including 86-year-old Sam Newman who served for 34 years.

"I decided that after a stint with the cubs, the scouts, the army cadets, that what I wanted to do for my profession in the future was join the military, I am very touched by [Friday’s] ceremony," said Newman.

Elementary school students laid wreaths at a special ceremony honouring Canadian military on Nov. 10, 2023. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)