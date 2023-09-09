A sky-high turnout: Airshow London inspires old and new fans alike
From fighter jets, to helicopters and transport aircraft, pilots at Airshow London had a packed crowd looking skyward Friday night.
The three day, sold out drive in show features military aircraft and even civilian daredevils, and on the ground, Airshow London welcomed the return of static displays.
Pilots and crew of vintage and modern day aircraft were available to speak to the crowd on Friday.
Many of them, part of the U.S. Military, were impressed by the scale of the event.
“Oh man. When we showed up here, we did not expect the variety of aircraft and the number of aircraft, it’s really cool that we got invited to be out here,” explained Jordan Lynch of 55th Wing, Offutt Air Force Base.
From transport planes, fighter jets to helicopters, the sold-out Airshow London dazzled spectators on Sept. 8, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) Attendees of all ages were impressed by the air show.
Nate Meadows of Stratford is an aspiring pilot who — one day — hopes to be behind the stick of a fighter jet.
“It’d be cool to fly the F18s!” he said.
As spectators fantasized about soaring high, one pair hoped that is exactly what their late loved one is doing.
Peter Higham, who passed away in 2021, was a super fan of the current and past incarnations of Airshow London. His niece recalled his overall love for aviation.
From transport planes, fighter jets to helicopters, the sold-out Airshow London dazzled spectators on Sept. 8, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) “He was the one that would take me to every single air show in southwestern Ontario. And he was the one who had me looking and being excited about planes,” she said. “And I owe it all to him, knowing about fighter jets.”
As the planes perform for a new generation of fans, Nate hopes his turn to fly high will come sooner than later.
“That’s the dream,” he said.
Airshow London kicked off on Friday and runs until Sunday night.
From transport planes, fighter jets to helicopters, the sold-out Airshow London dazzled spectators on Sept. 8, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
