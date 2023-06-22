A section of Ridout Street will be closed overnight

Ridout Street will be closed from Fullarton Street to York street overnight Thursday evening.

The closure is part of city paving work, which starts at 7 p.m. and finishes Friday morning at 7 a.m.

During this time, a signed detour will be in place guiding motorists through Dufferin Avenue and York Street.

Sidewalk access will be maintained and businesses will remain open during the construction.

Map of the Ridout Street closure. (Source: City of London)