A place for Indigenous students and allies, Wampum Learning Lodge opens at Western University

After several years in the making, Western University officially opened a new Indigenous learning space on Monday.

The Wampum Learning Lodge is located at the former library of the John G. Althouse Building at the faculty of education, and the centre will support Indigenous students with programs and services that honour their culture.

“We felt it appropriate to give the name “wampum” to this space because it records history here,” says Paula Cornelius-Hedgepeth, community relations and space coordinator for the office of Indigenous initiatives.

“It marks a great event. It tells a story of how we are writing a new chapter in the history of the university,” she adds.

Staff members plan to offer a wide range of services and initiatives, focusing on Indigenous education, employment opportunities, training and workshops.

Paula Cornelius-Hedgepeth, community relations and space coordinator for the office of Indigenous initiatives provided a tour of the centre's garden on Nov. 7, 2022. (Jenn Basa/CTV News London)

“When I was at Western, we didn’t have a centre like this… now we do,” says Christy Bressette, the vice-provost & associate vice-president of Indigenous initiatives. She was one of the first Indigenous women to earn a PhD in educational studies from Western.

“I have a daughter who just graduated from Western and in her sentiments she said, ‘This is so amazing, I feel so at home.’ So this place is a home away from home for Indigenous students,” she says.

Signifying the importance of having a comforting space for Indigenous students and allies at Western, Bressette says she wants the space to be a place where students feel heard, empowered and cared for.

The opening of the learning lodge marks a step forward on the path of reconciliation for Western University.

“For Western this is the most overt signal to date showing Western is all about reconciliation,” Bressette adds. “Canada can learn a lot from Indigenous people and needs to so when we have special places reserved like this that hold values and traditions, that knowledge can be shared.”

The space was designed by Wanda Dalla Costa of Saddle Lake First Nation who is Canada’s first female Indigenous architect. In the early stages of creating the space, Dalla Costa gathered input from local Indigenous communities.

“This is a space where a lot of important work is going to be accomplished,” says Cornelius-Hedgepeth.

The building is meant to represent Indigenous values and traditions, promoting sustainability and connection. Commissioned pieces of art from Indigenous artists are also seen along the walls of the offices, as well as a ceremonial space.

“I see it as a place of cultural reclamation, reconciliation, revitalization, and respect. This space will be a hub for the Western community and Indigenous communities,” she adds.

With input from staff and faculty, the 10,000-square-foot building will also have a time capsule which they plan to keep enclosed for the next 100 years.

The centre was supposed to open in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic and shipping issues delayed the project.