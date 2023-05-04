‘A diverse sector’: Scholarships handed out to up and coming manufacturing professionals

The region’s next generation of manufacturing professionals were recognized at a special event Thursday evening.

The southwestern Ontario Branch of Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters held its 28th annual Scholarship and Awards Recognition Night at RBC Place in London, Ont., its first in-person scholarship night since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ten Students from Western Engineering, Fanshawe College, Lambton College, and the Thames Valley and London District Catholic School Boards were honoured with scholarships totalling $20,000.

The scholarships reflect the greater emphasis on technical skills in the new Ontario high school curriculum, including a new mandatory technology education credit.

“I think we’re really just trying to promote the fact that manufacturing is a really diverse sector,” said Candace Campbell, the chair of the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters, southwestern Ontario. “There’s a tonne of different job opportunities, and really trying to support the students that are pursuing this path, and trying to encourage other students to take the same path.”

Award Recipients: