‘A diverse sector’: Scholarships handed out to up and coming manufacturing professionals

Students and industry professionals networked at the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters Scholarship and Awards Night at RBC Place in London, Ont. on May 4, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) Students and industry professionals networked at the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters Scholarship and Awards Night at RBC Place in London, Ont. on May 4, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver