A cold day in London, Ont., snow squall warnings in place for parts of Midwestern Ontario

The London, Ont. region can expect some flurries Sunday with gusty winds, while Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth counties are under a snow squall warning.

A multi-day lake effect snow squall event is continuing in that area of Midwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada predicts a locally heavy snowfall with total accumulations of 15 to 50 cm by Monday evening.

Environment Canada recommends postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Here’s a look at the London region’s forecast:

Sunday: Flurries. Local blowing snow. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 8. Wind chill near minus 20.

Sunday night: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 20 this evening and minus 26 overnight.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 27 in the morning and minus 18 in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of snow. High minus 11.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 10.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High minus 7.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High minus 8.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 7.