$75,000 fire at Ring-A-Wing

London fire crews respond to Ring-A-Wing at 666 Wonderland Rd. N. on Wednesday morning, Sept. 1, 2021. (Jim Knight / CTV London) London fire crews respond to Ring-A-Wing at 666 Wonderland Rd. N. on Wednesday morning, Sept. 1, 2021. (Jim Knight / CTV London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liberals unveil 2021 election platform, promising total of $78 billion for post-pandemic rebuild

The federal Liberals outlined their fully-costed plan to steer Canada out of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, promising new and extended support funding, and committing to tackle affordability and equality issues in their newly-released 2021 election platform. In total, the Liberals' document includes $13 billion in promised new spending this fiscal year, and a total of more than $78 billion over the next five years.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island