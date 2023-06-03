52-year-old man charged after exposing genitals to minors: Owen Sound police

A Dunville, Ont. man is facing charges after he allegedly exposed his genitals to minors in a change room and committed voyeurism, police in Owen Sound said on Friday.

According to the Owen Sound Police Service, in April of 2023 police received a complaint of a suspicious man in the change room of a facility. The Criminal Investigations Branch became involved and later determined the man had entered a youth change room and exposed his genitals to minors under the age of 16 and committed voyeurism.

As a result of the investigation, a 52-year-old man from Dunville was arrested on Friday and charged with indecent expose to persons under 16 years of age and voyeurism.

The accused was held for a show cause hearing, and has since been released with a number of conditions.

The accused is scheduled to make a court appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on July 6.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the investigating officer, Det. Const. Nick Houston at (519) 376-1234 x 177 or at nhouston@owensoundpolice.com. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

“The Owen Sound police wish to thank members of the community who came forward with information regarding this incident,” police said in a release.