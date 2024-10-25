$500,000 drug bust on Walpole Island, four people charged

Ther use of a search warrant on Walpole Island First Nation has netted over $500,000 in drugs.

On Oct. 18, several agencies including Lambton OPP and Walpole Island Police Service responded to an address on Union Hal Road.

Once inside, police seized suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, firearms and Canadian currency.

Four people, all from Walpole Island and ranging in age from 25 to 33 years old, have been charged with careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, possession for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine, and possession for the purpose of trafficking - Fentanyl

All four people are still in custody after appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in the City of Sarnia.