'$5 million impact': Sarnia, Ont. predicting economic boom by hosting U17 World Hockey Challenge

Lambton County is about to be showcased worldwide over the next 10 days as it hosts the World U17 Hockey Challenge.

The event will have a massive economic impact as thousands of tourists arrive in Sarnia, Ont.

“Any time we can be in the spotlight and receive national attention, it puts us on the map,” said Mark Perrin, executive director of Tourism Sarnia-Lambton. “It brings people in, supports the economy locally, and it’s all subsidiary of the big tournament. We have Canada, Sweden, Finland, Czechia, and the USA all competing for U17 gold.”

Canada will have two teams in the tournament: Canada Red and Canada White.

The White squad features London Knights Logan Hawery and Caleb Mitchell, while Red has St. Thomas native Parker Vaughan.

Parker Vaughan of Canada Red U17 team practices in Sarnia, Ont. on Oct. 30, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“To wear the Team Canada jersey for the first time, I'm super excited,” said Vaughan, a rookie forward with the Barrie Colts of the OHL. “I couldn't have asked for a better spot here in Sarnia because it's so convenient for my family and friends.”

Vaughan isn’t’ sure how many supporters he’ll have in the stands, with the tournament only an hour away from his home. He does know there will be a lot.

“I've been dreaming about this since I was a kid,” said Vaughan. “Watching the World Juniors, watching the U18s, watching the Olympics, everything. I've been dreaming about a moment like this.”

With thousands of tourists over the next 10 days, it’s a boom for business in the Sarnia area in what would normally be a slow month of November.

Players on Canada White U17 team walk through the Four Points Sheraton hotel in Point Edward, Ont. on Oct. 30, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“There's four or five hotels along this way (in Point Edward) and the city of Sarnia as well has hotels and they're all quite busy, if not full,” said Geoff Eisenbraun, general manager of Four Points Sheraton, which is the host hotel of the event. “We're full for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well with all these teams. The economic benefits to the city are spectacular.”

Perrin and Tourism Sarnia-Lambton are predicting an economic impact of $5 million.

“We expect almost 25,000 people for the whole tournament coming in,” said Perrin. “Obviously in and out, different games, but you add that into the hotel stays, the restaurants and [$5 million] comes up pretty quick as the number generated.”

It’s not just Sarnia, but all of Lambton County who will reap the benefits of this event.

There are exhibition games in Petrolia and Lambton Shores on Friday, and the Sarnia Sting have moved operations to Mooretown over the next two weeks.

The centre ice logo in Sarnia, Ont. for the U17 World Hockey Challenge, seen on Oct. 30, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)