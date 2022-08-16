47-year-old from Bluevale identified in fatal motorcycle crash near Teeswater, Ont.

Provincial police continue to investigate a fatal collision just north of Teeswater, Ont. on Aug. 16 that claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

According to police, the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Bruce Road 4 and Concession Road 10 between an SUV and a motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver was taken to hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old Wayne Fischer of Bluevale.

Road 4 between Concession Road 8 and Concession Road 12, and Concession Road 10 from Sideroad 20B and Sideroad 10B were closed for the investigation, but have since been reopened, according to OPP.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.