$4.9M investment to expand overcrowded St. Thomas, Ont. school

St. Thomas, Ont. -

Jeff Yurek, MPP for Elgin-Middlesex-London announced a $4.9-million investment from the province on Thursday.

It go toward building an addition at St. Anne’s Catholic Elementary school that will add 210 student spaces.

“This investment will provide choice and flexibility for families and new opportunities”

The project is part of a province-wide investment of more than $600 million to support new school and child care spaces recently announced by Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

More details to come.