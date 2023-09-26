31 people treated in hospital following rowdy unsanctioned street parties in London
London police officers had a busy homecoming weekend responding to street parties where “projectiles” where thrown at officers, property was damaged and other “acts of violence,” a number of charges were laid as a result.
London police say large unsanctioned gatherings took place at a number of locations throughout the city including on Broughdale Avenue, Mill Street, Huron Street, Mayfair Crescent and Epworth Avenue throughout the day and evening Saturday.
Police estimate around 10,000 people were in attendance on those streets throughout the day, with about 7,000 people staying around as the evening wore on. Police had to close several streets as a result, including Broughdale and Epworth avenues to ensure the safety of those in the area, police said in a news release.
“While the majority of young people in attendance were cooperative with police, fire and paramedic services throughout the day, during the evening hours the crowd behaviour showed notable changes as the day progressed,” says Insp. Ryan Scrivens, of the London Police Service.
While police said Saturday there had been no "major incidents" some members of the crowd got rowdy as the night went on.
“Later into the night, members of the crowd threw projectiles, including cans and bottles, toward both our officers and police vehicles and demonstrated other acts of violence. Some members of the crowd damaged property including a police vehicle, removed street signs and trees from the ground, and several partygoers were observed jumping from rooftops. Some of these behaviours had the potential for life-changing consequences. We are fortunate that we did not have any serious injuries. We would like to thank our officers, community partners, and out-of-town partner agencies (including officers from Windsor, York and Hamilton), for helping throughout the day and evening.”
London Health Sciences reports 31 patients were treated in relation to these street parties.
As a result, police enforced the following charges:
38 Liquor Licence Control Act charges
16 Highway Traffic Act charges
249 Administrative Monetary Penalties (AMPs), including public nuisance parties, excessive noise and parking charges
10 By-law charges
Two (2) Criminal Code charges – assault with a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime
In addition, police say there were numerous verbal warnings given as officers worked to control the crows and ensure everyone’s safety.
London Top Stories
-
LIVE FROM COURT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING All sides, including senior Liberals calling for Speaker to resign, as Rota set to meet party reps
Pressure is ramping up for House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to resign, with all parties now publicly calling for him to 'do the honourable thing,' and vacate the Speaker's chair over his invitation to and the House's subsequent recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Canadian air force investigating 'inappropriate and unapproved' call sign broadcast on U.K. flight
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is investigating an ‘inappropriate and unapproved’ call sign that was transmitted electronically from one of its aircraft on Monday.
Food Banks Canada gives majority of governments a D+ in poverty reduction
A new report from Food Banks Canada says governments across the country are not doing enough to address poverty.
Ontario businessman loses $38K in cheque-cashing scam
An Ontario businessman says he has to pay about $38,000 after he was the victim of a cheque-cashing scam and failed to immediately report the fraudulent activity to his bank. The businessman says that the reason for the delay is because he doesn't use online banking.
'Deeply hurtful': Polish ambassador condemns Nazi veteran's invitation to Canada's Parliament
Polish ambassador to Canada says House Speaker Anthony Rota's apology doesn’t go far enough after a Nazi veteran was honoured in the House of Commons last Friday.
What happens after you swallow gum? Experts weigh in
If you’re one of many people who have swallowed a whole piece of chewing gum by accident, one question likely popped in your head right after that startling sensation.
Poster advertising 'whites-only' children's playtime sparks outrage in B.C. community
Police have launched an investigation into a poster inviting "proud parents of European children" to participate in racially segregated playtime in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Developer says it's moving to build 5,000 rental units because of Liberals' GST break
A Toronto-based real estate company says it is planning to build 5,000 new rental units in urban centres across the country as a result of the federal government's decision to eliminate GST charges on rental developments.
No new oil, coal projects needed as fossil fuel demand to peak this decade: IEA
Even if no new government climate policies are introduced before 2030, global demand for fossil fuels will still peak before the end of the decade, a new report by the International Energy Agency states.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Accused in Shortreed hit and run enter guilty pleas
Two people charged in the death of a Fergus, Ont. 18-year-old entered guilty pleas in court Tuesday morning.
-
'We’re being kicked out': Encampment residents ordered to leave Cambridge’s Soper Park
Less than one month after a large encampment in Cambridge was cleared, a new one in Soper Park is drawing concerns.
-
Police charge two e-scooter riders with impaired driving during Homecoming, lay more than 100 other charges
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) estimates its officers laid 129 charges during Homecoming events this past weekend – most of those for alcohol-related or Highway Traffic Act offences.
Windsor
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 13: Crown to present more evidence
The Crown is expected to present more evidence Tuesday as the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who stands accused of intentionally running down Muslim family in a London, Ont. vehicle attack, continues.
-
Suspect arrested in department store arson
Windsor police have identified and arrested a suspect in connection to an arson at a department store in the city’s east end.
-
Amherstburg votes in favour of regional garbage collection
The Town of Amherstburg is voting ‘yes’ to regional garbage collection in Essex County – making it the third municipality to give its support.
Barrie
-
City of Barrie to remove new anti-panhandling signs after Canadian charity rejects being linked to the initiative
The City of Barrie is facing backlash after installing controversial new anti-panhandling signs with a QR code linking to CanadaHelps.org - a national charity that quickly rejected being linked to the initiative.
-
Charges dropped against construction company in Barrie, Ont. crash that killed 6 young adults
Charges against the company accused of criminal negligence in connection with an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie have been dropped.
-
Woman, 31 killed in Clearview Township collision identified
The woman killed in a collision in Clearview Township over the weekend that also injured several others, including a baby and child, has been identified.
Northern Ontario
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent these Ontario cities
A federal offender is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release.
-
Poster advertising 'whites-only' children's playtime sparks outrage in B.C. community
Police have launched an investigation into a poster inviting "proud parents of European children" to participate in racially segregated playtime in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
-
Ontario businessman loses $38K in cheque-cashing scam
An Ontario businessman says he has to pay about $38,000 after he was the victim of a cheque-cashing scam and failed to immediately report the fraudulent activity to his bank. The businessman says that the reason for the delay is because he doesn't use online banking.
Ottawa
-
'Absolutely it was racially motivated' says RBC bank client after police called to investigate transaction
An Ottawa woman plans to file a human rights complaint against the Royal Bank of Canada after a routine trip to her branch to pick-up her credit card resulted in what she calls a dehumanizing and racist experience to prove her identity to police.
-
Traffic resumes on St. Lawrence Seaway after stuck ship refloated
The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation says marine traffic has resumed after a ship that ran aground near Cornwall, Ont. was successfully refloated.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Saturday, Sept. 30 is the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada. The statutory holiday will be observed on Monday, Oct. 2.
Toronto
-
Ontario businessman loses $38K in cheque-cashing scam
An Ontario businessman says he has to pay about $38,000 after he was the victim of a cheque-cashing scam and failed to immediately report the fraudulent activity to his bank. The businessman says that the reason for the delay is because he doesn't use online banking.
-
Possible 'vehicle convoy' prompts police to shut down roads around Queen's Park
Toronto police said they have shut down roads surrounding Queen's Park and hospital row this morning in anticipation of a possible demonstration involving 'a number of vehicles.'
-
TTC head confirms cause of Scarborough RT derailment
The Scarborough RT derailed this past summer after bolts holding down power rails came loose, TTC CEO Rick Leary says.
Montreal
-
Man, 49, dies in hospital after being stabbed in Westmount, Que.
A man was killed after being stabbed in the town of Westmount, on the island of Montreal, on Monday night.
-
4 families relocated after fire rips through homes in Laval
Four homes were damaged and four families were relocated after a fire broke out in Laval on Tuesday morning.
-
Fifth lane reopening on Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge on Montreal's West Island
Quebec Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault and Soulanges MNA Marilyne Picard announced that by Friday, three lanes will be open on the Trans-Canada Highway (A-40) during rush hours by using a removable barrier.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia ambulance service plagued by continuing poor response times: auditor
A new report says Nova Scotia's ambulance service is in a "critical state" and isn't meeting mandated response times for patient transfers at hospitals.
-
School bus collides with vehicle in N.B.
No injuries were reported Tuesday morning after a school bus collided with a vehicle in Weldon, N.B.
-
Inflation impacts on Maritime tourism
As the summer winds down, so does the tourist season in the Maritimes, and while some visitors are returning — there's been a change in travel patterns across the American border.
Winnipeg
-
Federal minister criticizes Manitoba Tory ad that cites rejection of landfill search
Manitoba's Progressive Conservatives came under fire Monday for taking out a newspaper ad that highlights, in part, the province's decision to not search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Manitobans split on support for landfill search: poll
New polling data shows Manitobans are almost split equally on whether or not to search a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Winnipeg crash leaves one dead, three injured
A single-car crash in Winnipeg on Sunday night has left one person dead and three others in the hospital
Calgary
-
'Unprecedented numbers': Alberta sees huge demand at food banks
A new report from Food Banks Canada shines a light on the growing number of Canadians struggling to feed themselves.
-
Calgary man shot to death through window of Pineridge home: police
Calgary police have released the name of a man killed in the community of Pineridge over the weekend.
-
Calgary, Edmonton reveal jerseys for upcoming Heritage Classic
When the Calgary Flames take on the Edmonton Oilers at Commonwealth Stadium next month, both teams will be decked out in some new duds.
Edmonton
-
Oilers blanked by Jets in preseason roadie
Laurent Brossoit relished being back on the ice and it showed. Brossoit made 26 saves as the Winnipeg Jets blanked the Edmonton Oilers 5-0 in pre-season action on Monday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Warm again today, cooling trend begins Wednesday
A warm start to the day with temperatures in the 11 to 15 C range for LOWS! The average HIGH for Sept. 26 is 16 C.
-
Truth and Reconciliation Day 2023: How to participate in and around Edmonton
There are a number of ways Edmontonians and those around the capital city can participate in National Day for Truth and Reconciliation this year.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING All sides, including senior Liberals calling for Speaker to resign, as Rota set to meet party reps
Pressure is ramping up for House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to resign, with all parties now publicly calling for him to 'do the honourable thing,' and vacate the Speaker's chair over his invitation to and the House's subsequent recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
3 more B.C. First Nations gain control over on-reserve education
At a ceremony on the Capilano Reserve, three First Nations celebrated agreements with the B.C. and federal governments that put control of on-reserve education in their hands.
-
These are 10 of the most expensive homes on the market in B.C.
It’s no secret that British Columbia is home to the most expensive properties in the country. What can tens of millions of dollars get you in this hub of luxury real estate?