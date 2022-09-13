$26.8 million civil lawsuit underway in Owen Sound
Tyson Rogerson suffered a traumatic brain injury in December 2017, 16 days after he was born.
His adoptive parents say the Owen Sound hospital he visited, and the physicians and nurses who saw him before his injury, are partly to blame.
Candice Rogerson and David Shade adopted Tyson when he was four-years-old. He had already suffered the traumatic brain injury at that time, which has left him a quadriplegic, blind and requiring 24 hour care.
The injury he sustained came from the hands of his biological mother according to court proceedings, when she was convicted of assault causing bodily harm in September 2009.
But, Rogerson’s guardians believe that the Grey-Bruce Regional Health Care Centre, the Grey-Bruce Health Unit, three physicians and four nurses who all saw Tyson and his biological mother before the horrific assault deserve some of the blame as well.
The lawsuit claims the hospital and health care professionals were negligent and breached the fiduciary duty to refer a child in potential danger to the proper child protection authorities.
The statement of claim in the case alleges that one of the physicians “falsified her records and deliberately misled others about her (non) attempts to involve the CAS [Children’s Aid Society].”
The case is currently being heard at the Owen Sound Courthouse.
Who could potentially be held liable has been decided in a previous civil proceeding, but what damages could be, if found liable, is the focus of the current proceedings.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Trudeau announces 'federal holiday' for Queen's funeral, but here's who'll actually have the day off
While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral takes place in the U.K., Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan later clarified the designation only applies to federal government employees.
Business group opposes Sept. 19 statutory holiday for Queen
A group that represents Canadian businesses is urging provincial governments not to follow the federal government and make Monday, Sept. 19 a holiday.
Hockey Canada told Ottawa of its National Equity Fund in 2019
Hockey Canada asked the federal government in 2019 if it could self-govern its safe-sport cases, despite facing a 'significant potential claim.'
WATCH LIVE | Queen's coffin returns home to Buckingham Palace in London
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II returned to London on Tuesday evening, making its way toward the monarch's home, Buckingham Palace, as crowds lined the route to bid her a final farewell.
North American markets tumble as U.S. stocks suffer worst drop since June 2020
North American markets tumbled Tuesday after the latest reading on U.S. inflation disappointed traders, with Canada's main stock index down more than 300 points and all three major U.S. stock indexes seeing their worst day since June 2020.
Indigenous residents question RCMP failure to issue warnings about N.S. mass shooter
An inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting heard today from Indigenous residents who complained about the RCMP's failure to issue timely warnings as the killer passed near two First Nations during his 13-hour rampage.
NEW | Suspect in GTA shooting rampage was a former employee of Milton auto body shop, cousin of victim says
New details are emerging about a gunman who fatally shot a Toronto police officer at a Mississauga coffee shop on Monday afternoon and then opened fire on three people at a Milton auto body shop less than an hour later, killing one of them.
BREAKING | Quebec MP quits Conservative caucus after Poilievre win, to sit as an independent
Quebec MP Alain Rayes says he's leaving the Conservative caucus and will sit as an independent MP in the House of Commons, after Pierre Poilievre was named the party's new leader.
Liberals unveil dental care details, boosts to rent benefit and GST rebate in NDP-backed affordability package
Unveiling how the Liberals plan to act on affordability issues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to table legislation to implement the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, at the start of the fall sitting of Parliament.
Kitchener
-
More COVID-19-related deaths so far in 2022 than all of 2021
There have been more COVID-19-related deaths in Waterloo region so far in 2022 than there were in all of 2021, according to the Region of Waterloo’s COVID-19 dashboard.
-
Proposed 10-storey student residence rejected by Guelph city council
Guelph city council has voted against a proposal that would have seen a hotel near the University of Guelph torn down to make way for a new student residence.
-
Woodstock Police seize $180,000 in drugs and arrest 5
Five people have been charged after Woodstock police seized $180,000 in drugs and $10,000 in stolen property.
Windsor
-
'This is not right': Holy Names students walk-out, demand removal of administrator
Dozens of students at Holy Names Catholic High School walked out of class Tuesday, calling for the removal of a school administrator over allegations of racial and gender-based discrimination.
-
A sign of respect or a sign of the times? Some flags not flying half-mast for late Queen
With less than a week before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, a new poll suggests that the majority of Canadians have not been personally impacted by her passing and feel no attachment to the monarchy.
-
Money management: Teaching children about finances amid current economic downturn
Canadians are sliding deeper into debt according to the latest numbers from Statistics Canada.
Barrie
-
No arrests in Alliston homicide as OPP identifies victim, releases image of vehicle
Provincial police continue to search for the person responsible for the shooting death of a woman outside a residence in Alliston, Ont., late last month.
-
Second World War veteran receives special certificate on 100th birthday
It was a very special day for Barrie resident William Snow. The Second World War veteran celebrated his 100th birthday.
-
Concerned calls alert OPP to 'erratic' driver accused of being impaired
An Orangeville, Ont., man faces several charges, including impaired driving, after police say he failed to remain at the scene of a collision.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury woman killed after being hit by vehicle on Lasalle Boulevard
A 22-year-old woman died from her injuries after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning on Lasalle Boulevard near Barrydowne Road.
-
Ontario will not get provincial holiday to mark death of The Queen
Ontarians will not get a provincial holiday on Monday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau announces 'federal holiday' for Queen's funeral, but here's who'll actually have the day off
While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral takes place in the U.K., Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan later clarified the designation only applies to federal government employees.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau announces 'federal holiday' for Queen's funeral, but here's who'll actually have the day off
While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral takes place in the U.K., Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan later clarified the designation only applies to federal government employees.
-
Ottawa-area woman grateful to mourn Queen in London
When Ellie Haine purchased her flight back to the United Kingdom, the dual British-Canadian citizen wasn’t expecting to be home for one of the most impactful moments of the British monarchy.
-
Ottawa hiring private contractor to track coyotes after dog killed in Riverside Park South
The city of Ottawa is hiring a private contractor to track coyote movement and behaviour in the Riverside Park South area, just days after a family dog died in a coyote attack in the neighbourhood.
Toronto
-
Ontario will not get provincial holiday to mark death of The Queen
Ontarians will not get a provincial holiday on Monday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
NEW
NEW | Suspect in GTA shooting rampage was a former employee of Milton auto body shop, cousin of victim says
New details are emerging about a gunman who fatally shot a Toronto police officer at a Mississauga coffee shop on Monday afternoon and then opened fire on three people at a Milton auto body shop less than an hour later, killing one of them.
-
Shakeel Ashraf identified as man fatally shot in Milton during GTA shooting rampage
The second man killed in a shooting rampage that spanned parts of the GTA on Monday afternoon has been identified.
Montreal
-
Quebec provincial party leaders reveal how much money they make, how many assets they have
Dominique Anglade is the richest of all the province's party leaders, with $12 million in assets, according to data provided by the Quebec Liberals.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec MP quits Conservative caucus after Poilievre win, to sit as an independent
Quebec MP Alain Rayes says he's leaving the Conservative caucus and will sit as an independent MP in the House of Commons, after Pierre Poilievre was named the party's new leader.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau announces 'federal holiday' for Queen's funeral, but here's who'll actually have the day off
While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral takes place in the U.K., Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan later clarified the designation only applies to federal government employees.
Atlantic
-
Maritime provinces to recognize national day of mourning for Queen’s funeral on Monday
Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island will recognize Sept. 19 as a holiday and day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Indigenous residents question RCMP failure to issue warnings about N.S. mass shooter
An inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting heard today from Indigenous residents who complained about the RCMP's failure to issue timely warnings as the killer passed near two First Nations during his 13-hour rampage.
-
Saint John police investigating discovery of human remains at Long Wharf
Police in Saint John, N.B., are investigating the discovery of human remains at Long Wharf.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to recognize day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
The Government of Manitoba says it will recognize Sept. 19 as a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Oakview Place abuse investigation: Two health-care aides facing assault charges
Two health-care aides are facing assault charges following an investigation into abuse allegations at Extendicare Oakview Place in Winnipeg.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau announces 'federal holiday' for Queen's funeral, but here's who'll actually have the day off
While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral takes place in the U.K., Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan later clarified the designation only applies to federal government employees.
Calgary
-
Alberta undecided on Monday's stat holiday marking Queen’s funeral
Alberta's government has not decided whether it will follow Ottawa’s lead in declaring a statutory holiday on Monday, marking the Queen’s state funeral.
-
Alberta expected to announce bivalent COVID-19 vaccine this week: sources
Albertans will have access to the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot as early as next week, CTV News has learned. The Alberta government is expected to make the announcement later this week.
-
15 Calgary homes searched in multi-million dollar drug bust
ALERT investigators say more than $4.5 million worth of drugs and nearly $1 million in cash was seized.
Edmonton
-
Alberta expected to announce bivalent COVID-19 vaccine this week: sources
Albertans will have access to the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot as early as next week, CTV News has learned. The Alberta government is expected to make the announcement later this week.
-
Alberta undecided on Monday's stat holiday marking Queen’s funeral
Alberta's government has not decided whether it will follow Ottawa’s lead in declaring a statutory holiday on Monday, marking the Queen’s state funeral.
-
Man accused of masturbating while following women in Edmonton arrested and charged
A 31-year-old man from Onoway, Alta., is facing a total of 15 charges after several women in Edmonton complained that he was masturbating in his car while following them.
Vancouver
-
Meal-delivery worker who was stabbed in throat, chest in Vancouver still tried to fulfill order: witness
A student nurse who jumped into action to help a young delivery worker after he was stabbed in a random attack in Vancouver says she thinks those workers may need to receive more safety training.
-
Man dead, woman in hospital after being shot by police near Keremeos
One man has died and a woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police near Keremeos Tuesday morning.
-
Man who murdered teenager in Burnaby, B.C., not eligible for parole for 17 years
A young man who pleaded guilty to murdering 19-year-old Blerton Dalipi in Burnaby, B.C., has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 17 years.