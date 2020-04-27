LONDON, ONT. -- Do you have an idea to help support those who are most impacted by COVID-19? Here’s your chance to share it.

Libro Credit Union, Pillar Nonprofit Network and TechAlliance are offering $20,000 as a part of a design challenge to encourage "Made in Southwestern Ontario" solutions to help with the current crisis.

The first of two challenges is to develop a product, service or solution that responds to an immediate health and/or social issue related to COVID-19.

The Recovery & Rebuilding the Region Design Challenge is open to non-profits, businesses, individuals and grass-roots organizations.

As stated on their website, "Applicants are encouraged to design with empathy for those most affected by COVID-19, and be mindful of diverse perspectives as they create their solutions. We also encourage applications from grass-roots initiatives, individuals or teams of people who are engaged in startup or scaling enterprises and nonprofits."

If you would like to share your idea and have a chance to win $20,000, applications open Thursday and close on Saturday, May 2.